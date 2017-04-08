Maintenance-provided Villas in Grayson Place make for stylish, easy living

While a growing number of homeowners are looking for maintenance-provided housing options, up until now there’s been a disappointing lack of product—and ingenuity—in the area. But Rodrock Development’s Grayson Place and its partnership with some extraordinary builders has changed all that, offering maintenance-provided villas the likes of which the market has never seen.
The community, ideally located at 119th and Lone Elm Road, offers a variety of villas, including stand-alone homes and four-plex units, so there’s truly something for everyone.
The Villas of Grayson Place, by Gabriel Homes, Inc., are so unique because they are single-lot, stand-alone villas with impressive brick or brick-and-stucco exterior construction on all four sides with three different front elevations.
“There’s truly nothing like it in the market,” says Craig Hauser, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “These beautiful villas are stand–alone with their own yards, which allows for fencing. This is ideal for pet lovers and those who want their own green space. Yet the maintenance—including lawn care and snow removal—and two swimming pools, walking trails, and clubhouse with party room and fitness area are taken care of for a low monthly fee.”
“Maintenance provided, brick, great location, functional design and all at a competitive price: These are the goals we’ve achieved with the Villas at Grayson Place,” says Gabe Anderson, president of Gabriel Homes, Inc. “These homes offer the finest in living, all while allowing homeowners to enjoy a truly carefree way of life.”
Both the Richmond and the Fallon are reverse 1 1/2-story plans with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2-car garages. Each is loaded with custom cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors and superb tile, walk-in showers, and the latest in energy-efficient amenities, ensuring home operating costs remain low. So it’s surprising for homebuyers to discover that despite all these impressive upgrades, the homes are priced in the $330,000’s and up.
“So many people are looking for a more simplified lifestyle, and there’s a shortage of wonderful, yet affordable, maintenance-provided living in Johnson County,” adds Anita Hadel, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “With our single-family maintenance-provided homes by Gabriel Homes, you’re not sacrificing anything! There are gorgeous appointments throughout the home: tall ceilings, beautiful crown moldings, a kitchen that’s to-die-for with a large granite island and walk-in pantry, and the most romantic master suite with huge walk-in closet. It doesn’t get any better!”
A new phase of lots recently came onto the market, including highly sought-after walkout lots. “We opened 25 lots this January,” Anita says, “and five have already sold, with another two reserved. Half the available lots back to a lush tree line, while others back to green space.”
But that’s not all that Grayson Place has to offer in the form of maintenance-provided homes. “Our new four-plex models will be starting soon,” says Craig. “We’re excited to partner with Sweeney Construction, Inc., on these fabulous units. The average price for 1,547 square feet of all-first-floor living space—complete with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths—is an incredible $280,000, including the lot price! Each includes the option to finish another 1,138 square feet in the lower level, for a potential third and fourth bedroom, third bath, and family room.”
Sweeney Construction has three of its Coralina plans under construction, some 150 days from completion. The attached villa ranch plan has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2-car garage, and beautiful hardwoods in the entry, kitchen, and dining area. A walk-in shower in the spacious master bedroom suite, as well as walk-in closet with convenient laundry, make for effortless living, while the kitchen boasts a granite island, ample counter space and pantry. Homebuyers have the perfect opportunity to select all their desired finishes, making this home truly fit their distinctive style.
Such one-of-a-kind living options are only the beginning at Grayson Place, however. With a community park and pond, two fantastic pools, the richly appointed clubhouse, and new elementary school with a middle school under construction close by, this neighborhood provides a suburban haven for families of every shape and size.
Grayson Place
Location: 119th and Lone Elm Road
Prices: Homes from $270,000’s to $400,000’s; home sites from $54,950 to $76,950.
Contact: Craig Hauser or Anita Hadel, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-7144, graysonplace@rodrock.com
