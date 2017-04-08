New neighborhoods offer exciting opportunities amid spring splendor

Spring might just be the most beautiful time of the year at Cedar Creek. As the ample trees and flowers reach full bloom, the picturesque scenery is a breathtaking sight. And now, thanks to an enticing array of new homes in several Cedar Creek neighborhoods, prospective buyers can purchase a beautifully built home just in time to enjoy all that the season has to offer.
Cedar Creek, a master-planned community, is home to more than a dozen neighborhoods, each offering a distinct architectural style and price point. As a result, prospective buyers have more flexibility and options when finding a home that truly fits them.
“That term, master-planned, gets misused, but it really describes what Cedar Creek is,” said Don Julian of Don Julian Builders, who has built in Cedar Creek since the community’s early days. “Cedar Creek has every kind of custom home setting available. All the things buyers ask for are there.”
And to keep pace with continual demand, building activity within Cedar Creek remains brisk. Consider The Crossings at Southglen, for example, which continues to be a popular destination for families, thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool. The neighborhood has been so popular, in fact, that just five homesites remain for custom-built homes, an ideal choice for buyers who want to work with one of Cedar Creek’s renowned builders to bring their dream home to life.
Buyers interested in accommodating a faster move-in timeline can select one of four immediately available speculative homes, including two four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Wakefield floor plans by Rodrock Homes, a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Azalea floor plan from Roeser Homes and a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Brentwood floor plan from Braklow Custom Homes. Prices range from the low to mid-$400,000s. And for a limited time, buyers can take advantage of a sales incentive and receive 12 months’ paid HOA dues for contracts written on any of the available spec homes or a custom-built home on one of the five remaining homesites by May 1, 2017.
The purchase opportunities don’t end there. One of Cedar Creek’s newer neighborhoods, Hidden Lake Estates, offer enviable wooded views near the community’s idyllic Shadow Lake. Several speculative homes are now under construction in Hidden Lake Estates, including a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Taylor National floor plan from C&M Builders; a five-bedroom, 7½-bathroom Catalina IV from James Engle Custom Homes; a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Hampton floor plan from Todd Hill Homes; and a four-bedroom Firethorn floor plan with four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms from Roeser Homes. Prices range from the upper $700,000s to the mid-$900,000s.
The spring season ushers in some truly beautiful greenery and landscaping, but it’s also the perfect time to dream, plan and refresh. If building your dream home is at the top of your wish list, now’s an ideal time to bring those plans to life. Coveted homesites that take full advantage of Cedar Creek’s breathtaking views and gently rolling topography are available in three of the community’s newest neighborhoods. Hidden Lake Estates offers walkout, daylight and level homesites thoughtfully interspersed with wooded areas, with homes priced from the $600,000s. The neighborhood is so picturesque, in fact, that it caught the eye of Cedar Creek builder Austin Roeser of Roeser Homes, who’s currently building his personal home in the neighborhood—along with two custom-built homes and a new speculative home.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” he said. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
Valley Ridge, Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood, offers a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool includes nearly 60 spectacular homesites that take full advantage of the semi-wooded terrain. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s, and several speculative homes are already underway. Model homes from builders C&M Building, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes are under construction with completion this fall.
And last but not least, The Ridge at Shadow Glen is a haven for prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views. More than 25 homesites await in a scenic enclave that’s located by the fifth hole of Shadow Glen Golf Club. And speaking of—the neighborhood offers the last remaining golf course homesites at Cedar Creek.
“There are 13 homesites that back to Shadow Glen Golf Club, and these are the last golf course lots available at Cedar Creek,” Roeser said. “Add the maintenance-provided villas, and this is a neighborhood that will be highly sought-after.”
Homes in The Ridge at Shadow Glen start in the mid-$500,000s, and include the convenience of provided maintenance—more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer! Homesite reservations are now being accepted in all three neighborhoods, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your favorite location.
Part of the appeal of building in Cedar Creek isn’t just the idyllic homesites and stately, thoughtfully appointed homes. It’s also the opportunity to work with the community’s renowned builders, which bring both passion and expertise to each project to create an optimal experience for each buyer.
“We have an in-house, registered architect, as well as an on-staff decorator and Decorating Center,” Julian said. “Buyers can come in for one-stop shopping, which makes the process more enjoyable.”
The warmer months are the best time of the year to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive, resort-style amenities package, the perfect antidote to hectic school and work schedules. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe Northwest High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
