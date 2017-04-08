‘Incomparable quality’ continues with innovative new approach to twin homes

Brookfield Residential continues to bring fresh architectural style and exemplary craftsmanship to the acclaimed Shoal Creek Valley community with the introduction of the Villas portfolio.
The Villas portfolio offers an innovative approach to traditional twin homes with room-to-room flow that promotes comfortable living. Brookfield offers two different floor plans, ranging between 1,353 and 1,710 square feet, and priced from the low $200,000s.
The Plaza portfolio in Shoal Creek Valley’s The Greens neighborhood is aptly named for the famed Country Club Plaza and includes grand homes ideal for entertaining with open floor plans, walls of windows and 3,096 to 3,689 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s.
In Shoal Creek’s The Enclave, the Harmony portfolio features homes from the mid-$300,000s. Homes range in size from 2,345 to 3,003 square feet and are thoughtfully designed for an optimal flow throughout the home, ensuring every detail from the overall floor plan to individual design elements work together in harmony.
“When you walk into a Brookfield Residential home, you experience something not found in other new homes, from the flexible floor plans to the high-quality craftsmanship to the careful attention to details,” said Perry Cadman, VP. “Brookfield Residential is offering luxurious homes in a very attractive area.”
Brookfield Residential floor plans offer a study/office and formal dining room, in addition to at least four bedrooms in the two-story homes (with an option of five to seven bedrooms), three bedrooms in the ranch homes (with an option of five bedrooms) and two bedrooms in the twin homes (with an option of three bedrooms). Standard features include a three-car garage (a two-car garage with villa homes), stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
“These homes are truly stunning,” Cadman said. “We are so excited to show buyers the incomparable quality and design of the Brookfield home and the unparalleled amenities of Shoal Creek Valley.”
One of the most attractive aspects of these homes, besides the expert craftsmanship, is the location. Master-planned community Shoal Creek Valley has experienced explosive growth in the past three years, bringing to the area a garden fresh and health food grocery store, new family restaurants, medical facilities promoting healthy living and numerous other establishments. Most are within walking distance of the Shoal Creek Valley communities. Golf enthusiasts will be drawn to the nearby Shoal Creek Golf Course for an enjoyable and challenging 18-hole experience.
The neighborhood also boasts The Gate House, the icon of Shoal Creek Valley, offering plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.
The chalet-style clubhouse known as The Park House features large, open interior spaces; inviting warmth of a fireplace; and comfortable seating. But its large, outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
“We believe in helping our buyers build the life they want,” said Scott Davis, operations manager for Brookfield Residential in Kansas City. “We seek to provide exactly what people are looking for: safe, energy-efficient homes built with high-quality materials in peaceful, friendly neighborhoods that are not too far from retail and restaurants.”
Brookfield Residential is a leading North American land developer and homebuilder with operations in strategic major markets. Brookfield Residential’s success is grounded in one goal: giving people the best places to call home. From the development of award-winning master-planned communities, to the design and construction of premier homes, they are committed to creating an exceptional experience for homebuyers within welcoming and lasting communities.
Brookfield Residential
Prices: From the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$400,000s.
Directions: Missouri 152 North to N. Flintlock Road, west to N. Shoal Creek Valley Drive, right on N. Lewis Avenue, right on 86th Street. The sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St., Kansas City.
Contact: Sales office, (816) 429-7427
Hours: Mon.-Sat.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun.: 12-5 p.m. Any time by appointment.
