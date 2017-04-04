Craftsmanship and easy living highlighted in five unique Tom French communities

As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been designing and building superior custom homes and maintenance-provided neighborhoods since 1978. Homes built by French are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
French has five unique communities under construction, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.
Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, Gatewood Villas is a secluded, 21 homesite neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka. Three unique homes are under construction and an additional home is ready for occupancy. The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space that buyers come to expect from Tom French Homes.
“Gatewood Villas is more than amazing Tom French homes. It is a small unique community offering homeowners a serene lifestyle that allows them to decompress at the end of the day” stated Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
The Cottages of Cross Point Creek, located in Lenexa within the mixed-use Lenexa City Center, offers a ‘New Urbanism’ lifestyle in a community of 30 Craftsman inspired homes for those wanting to downsize without compromising on style and livability. Only three new homes remain, all the Richland three bedroom ranch plan with a rear entry garage. These homes are priced at $399,950 and construction is underway.
One of Tom French’s newest and most highly anticipated projects is the twin villa community Covington Court. Located at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe, the community features the successful and improved Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A new plan, The Ensley, offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level. Seven homes are under construction with various completion dates, and one home is ready for immediate occupancy. Two of the available homes have walkout lower levels and are expected to sell quickly.
A single family community, Covington Creek, is located off Lone Elm Road at 115th Street, just east of K7 and south of College Boulevard. This brand new community offers a variety of two story, reverse story and a half, and traditional story and a half homes, with prices starting in the low $400s. The 69 homes, built in two phases, include several walkout homesites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. This includes seven homes that will be ready for occupancy in less than 60 days.
Developed by French, Covington Creek features three exclusive and highly respected builders: Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community. The first model is now complete and open daily 12 to 5 pm. Two more models will be available for viewing by the Spring Parade of Homes that starts April 22.
For those desiring a luxury upscale villa environment, there is Tuscany Piazza Townhomes, located on 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. This boutique community of only six reverse story and a half homes features high end customizations, architectural detail, and the quality that has earned French numerous awards. Buyers will also enjoy the picturesque Old World Tuscan flavor and flair with the beautiful entrance fountain, paver streets, stucco and stone exteriors, carriage doors and barrel tile roofs.
For information and the open house schedule, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Cottages of Cross Point Creek - 87th Street & Penrose in Lenexa. Priced from the $390s.
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $350s.* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $470s.* Tuscany Piazza Townhomes - 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the $700s.
Hours: Contact agent for open house schedule or to set up a showing appointment.
Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, shoskinson@kansascityhomes.com or 913-484-2839.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com
Comments