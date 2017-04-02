Rodrock Development’s Sundance Ridge off to a brilliant start

The homebuilding community was immensely impressed when the team at Rodrock Development unveiled its largest and most exceptional community to date, Overland Park’s Sundance Ridge this past January.
Located at 175th Street, east of Mission Road to State Line, it’s comprised of three neighborhoods: Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing. The development is carved out of truly breathtaking terrain, marked by rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Darol Rodrock proudly believes it’s “absolutely the most beautiful piece of ground in Overland Park. Nothing compares.”
Fittingly, the team at Rodrock Development has let their imaginations run wild, planning an array of jaw-dropping amenities, the likes of which no other local developer offers. A simply stunning entry monument will include $1 million worth of fountains and bronze wildlife statues, as well a stone pillars and decorative fencing.
A 4,000-square-foot, $4 million ski-lodge-styled clubhouse will offer conference rooms, a stately fireplace and bar, and a common area overlooking a beautiful valley. An indoor gymnasium (with a seating capacity for 300 and stage for community events), workout facilities (with trainers), indoor track, basketball court, climbing wall, and spa will complete this outstanding compound. A concierge will be on hand to coordinate spa treatments, community get-togethers—such as organized family dinners—and more.
A total of three pools—including an Olympic-sized and a zero-entry pool with splash pads and fountains—and playgrounds, picnic areas, and some 3.5 miles of paved trails make the most of this beautiful piece of land. A community greenhouse will enable homeowners to grow their own produce, while a campground for children (complete with their own log-cabin clubhouse!) will provide hours of fun and adventure.
Needless to say, the homebuilding community had a strong reaction to such exceptional plans.
“Sundance Ridge is set to burst on the scene just in time for the spring housing market,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “The building community has shown a tremendous amount of support and confidence in the vision that Mr. Rodrock and his team have created in Sundance Ridge. Our initial offering of lots resulted in 44 home-site sales to a select group of the area’s premier homebuilders. Sales in Archers Landing saw 19 lots selected. A tremendous builder turnout for Red Fox Run saw a total of 18 home sites selected, in addition to 7 home sites being chosen in the Big Sky area of Sundance Ridge.”
Community managers, Bruce Stout and Bob Sloan, anticipate moving into the Sundance Ridge Sales Center on May 1st. Until the Sales Center is accessible, both managers will be available for private tours of the community or to assist in the coordinating of meetings between homebuilders and interested customers.
Archers Landing will be home to six homebuilders, including Hilmann Home Building, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, First Choice Custom Homes, J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, and Tabernacle Homes, with anticipated price points between $450,000 and $600,000.
Red Fox Run is open to developer-approved builders, but trusted names including James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Home Building, Dreams and Design Building of Kansas City, Pyramid Homes, C & M Homes, J. S. Robinson Fine Homes, and Woodbridge Custom Homes have already committed to the community, with prices likely ranging from $650,000 to $850,000k.
Finally, Big Sky, which will also be open to approved builders, will boast homes ranging from $900k to $1,000,000 plus. Well-known builders Woodbridge Custom Homes, Lambie Custom Homes, Ashner Construction, Starr Homes, Pyramid Homes, and J. S. Robinson Fine Homes have already committed to be part of this one-of-a-kind community.
Sundance Ridge has been in the planning stages for years and has challenged the Rodrock Development team to think “bigger and better” than ever before. This is not your typical subdivision. Rather, it’s a dream destination for families, a truly one-of-a-kind neighborhood that offers the finest in community living.
“Darol has painstakingly planned a destination like no other,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “This is a development that will forever change how people view residential real-estate developments. Not only are builders clamoring to be a part of this one-of-a-kind community, the Blue Valley School District has plans for a state-of-the-art elementary school within the neighborhood!”
Agents, homebuilders, and homebuyers alike are truly excited now that the secret is out about Rodrock Developments’ exhilarating new plans. Darol’s lifelong goal is to build better communities, and Sundance Ridge more than delivers.
Sundance Ridge
Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road
Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $1 million; home sites $88,950 and up.
Contact: Bruce Stout or Bob Sloan, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com
