Few Opportunities Remain in the Coveted Cottages at Woodridge

The picturesque streets of the Cottages at Woodridge are a showstopper. Just ask Barbara and Ronald Griffith. It took Ronald one drive-by to know this Rodrock Development was unlike any they’d seen.
The Griffiths, who’d moved from Oregon to be closer to family, has been living in an apartment. “We had people walking all the time over our heads,” Barbara says. “It was less than ideal, but we’d spent four years looking for the right place to live. Everything was just too big or needed remodeling.”
But when Ronald was out driving one day and saw The Cottages, situated just north of the thriving 135th and Metcalf corner, everything changed. As Barbara recalls, “He came home and said ‘We have to go and look at something.’”
The couple was able to tour all three of the community’s home styles that very day with the help of community manager Leslie Young.
“We also walked the lots and picked just the one we wanted, backing to the fence line, because we wanted to have a patio and trees,” Barbara says. “It was so nice because I was able to pick out all my finishes, choosing the things I liked the best from the various models. We love that everything is on one level, and there’s a sunroom, which is great place for my husband’s desk.”
The European-style cottages boast elegant arched entryways and windows, dramatic cathedral ceilings, extra-wide doorways with French or pocket doors, solariums opening onto beautiful patios with stone columns and ornamental aluminum fencing, and an abundance of pantry and storage space. These 2- and 3-bedroom plans—which include a partial basement for storage needs—range in price from $320,950 to $420,950.
Many standard features, normally considered upgrades in other developments, are included at the Cottages, such as granite countertops, a GE Stainless appliance package, and Delta plumbing fixtures. Each home also features a finished, oversized two-car garage and thoughtfully designed home access, with extra-wide doorways and the absence of steps.
But, as Leslie Young points out, the Cottages have been so popular that there are only four finished homes left! “All four of these homes are ready for immediate occupancy,” she says. “There is another phase just getting started with 10 homes, but that will take some time to complete. So get these gorgeous homes while you can!”
The available plans include: the Northshire with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom for $354,950; the Westbrooke with 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a sunroom that could be an optional third bedroom for $368,950; the Yorkshire with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom for $416,950; and finally the Westbrooke II with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a sunroom that could convert to a third bedroom for $419,950.
What’s even better, Leslie adds, is that the Cottages is a maintenance-provided community. “Our homeowners enjoy a truly carefree way of life,” she says. It’s this desire—for more free time and less hassle—that attracts many to the Cottages.
Maintenance includes snow removal and winterization of sprinklers, as well as landscaping care, lawn care, exterior maintenance (painting/repairs), roof repair/replacement and trash/recycling. The Cottages enables Snow Birds and travel enthusiasts to effortlessly enjoy an on-the-go, social lifestyle.
The Griffiths have found that the community is a refreshing collection of people of all ages, including fellow retirees like themselves. “We’re very pleased,” Barbara says of the move. “It filled a need for us, as I wasn’t ready to give up my own kitchen for cooking or pulling into my own garage. Our one-year warranty on the house is coming up, and they’ve been so good about anything that pops up. They all really have been great.”
“These homes are full of light and beautiful detail so homeowners can proudly entertain,” says Leslie. “Nothing about these homes feels like downsizing. Rather, it’s all about right sizing with an eye to long-term, effortless living. There are no stairs to worry over, no maintenance headaches, or dangers. This allows our residents to truly enjoy this vibrant community. But there are few opportunities left for homebuyers to discover what our devoted residents already know. The Cottages is a true neighborhood gem unlike anything available on the market!”
Cottages at Woodridge
Location: 132nd St. between Metcalf and Antioch, Overland Park
Prices: Homes from $354,950 - $419,950
Contact: Leslie Young, 913-313-7737, lyoung@rodrock.com
Cottage Hours: Please call for an appointment, no on-site sales office
Web: Rodrock.com/cottages-at-woodridge
