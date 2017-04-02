Builder on Cedar Creek: ‘You feel like you’re on vacation’

Residents often compare living at Cedar Creek to a daily vacation—and builder Austin Roeser agreed.
“What really drew me to the area is the fact that it’s different: all the undulation, all the trees, all the character and charm,” said Roeser, founder and president of Roeser Homes. “It makes you feel like you’re on vacation, like you can get away from all the work and traffic and just far enough away to where life feels different.”
Roeser has been building in Cedar Creek for more than a decade. Now is a particularly exciting time for Roeser and his team, who have a number of homes underway throughout Cedar Creek, including in the community’s three newest neighborhoods.
In Valley Ridge, which enjoys a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a swimming pool, Roeser is preparing to start on a model and several speculative homes. The neighborhood’s first phase includes nearly 60 spectacular homesites that take full advantage of the semi-wooded terrain. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.
The convenience of maintenance-provided living awaits at The Ridge at Shadow Glen, a haven for prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views. Roeser has three speculative villa homes underway, priced from the $500,000s. For buyers interested in homesites that back to Cedar Creek’s award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Club, now’s the time to act.
“There are 13 homesites that back to Shadow Glen Golf Club, and these are the last golf course lots available at Cedar Creek,” Roeser said. “Add the maintenance-provided villas, and this is a neighborhood that will be highly sought-after.”
Beautiful homesites await in Hidden Lake Estates, where Roeser is working on two custom-built homes and a new speculative home, priced at $1.1 million.
“Our spec home backs to a big wooded valley,” he said. “It’s just beautiful.”
Roeser found Hidden Lake Estates so appealing that he opted to build his next home in the neighborhood, a testament to Cedar Creek’s lasting appeal.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” he said. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
For a builder like Roeser, Cedar Creek is an especially attractive option thanks to the architectural and pricing diversity of the community’s more than a dozen neighborhoods.
“We’ve got homes in Cedar Creek ranging from $400,000 to more than $1 million,” Roeser said. “And we have a lot of range, from maintenance-provided to single-family homes. It’s a pretty diverse building environment.”
Outside the community’s beautifully built homes, the splendor of Cedar Creek’s inviting scenery and resort-style amenities awaits. The warmer months of the year are the best time of the year to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive, resort-style amenities package, the perfect antidote to hectic school and work schedules. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe Northwest High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
