Show-stopping home exemplifies intelligent use of space, timeless design

Drive through the gates just once and you’ll understand why the Village of Loch Lloyd is regarded as the finest gated resort lifestyle community in the entire Midwest.
Drive further into the community—past the clubhouse and pool, past the fitness center, the beautiful 110-acre lake, around the golf course to 16419 Turnberry and you will find a handcrafted masterpiece—a furnished model home that showcases all Loch Lloyd has to offer.
The builder is Forner-LaVoy. The architect is Scott Bickford. The designer is the renowned Janet Alholm. This award-winning trio came together to bring to life an extraordinary custom estate that reflects their years of experience and expertise.
As luck would have it, this stunning custom estate is open to the public today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You don’t want to miss this opportunity.
Chuck Campbell, president of real estate development at Loch Lloyd, described the home as “brilliant—the essence of intelligent design.”
Located at the end of a very private cul-de-sac, the walkout homesite offers seasonal views of the lake and extraordinary privacy year-round.
James LaVoy, co-owner of Forner-LaVoy Builders, Inc., said the reverse 1½-story home exemplifies the company’s commitment to maximize square footage for optimal form and function.
Inside, the Forner-LaVoy team put careful thought into how to best use all of the available space. Because the home is on a walkout homesite, LaVoy said they finished the space underneath the garage, an ideal spot for storage, that results in more finished square footage downstairs. And thanks to the topography of this particular homesite, the home’s lower level offers soaring 10-foot ceilings, adding a feeling of airy openness that’s not commonly found in lower levels.
“There’s a thoughtful flow from room to room,” he said. “It’s a very open floor plan with high, arching ceilings. We went with a Colorado rustic exterior look and a transitional look on the inside, combining modern with more classic elements.”
The kitchen is a chef’s dream and includes ample cabinetry, a sizable kitchen island and top-of-the-line appliances. The area is enhanced with Alholm’s influence, including a “window” made of mirrors above the range and a customized, handcrafted range hood that LaVoy said is a one-of-a-kind addition.
Elsewhere in the kitchen, a cased opening leads into a side set of cabinets, extending the space in a functional, appealing way. Past the cabinets is a pantry that can be closed off, creating a separation that keeps the main kitchen area streamlined without sacrificing the storage space that you’d find in a more traditional kitchen design.
Additional interior highlights include a sumptuous master suite, complete with laundry facilities inside the master closet; sizable windows that allow for abundant natural light to flow throughout the home; and, inside the half-bathroom on the main level, a custom vanity created by Alholm that mimics the architectural style of the range hood.
“We get a lot of comments on that vanity,” LaVoy said. “It, like the rest of the house, is getting rave reviews.”
Thoughtful fixtures and finishes are in abundance throughout the impeccable interior, including custom distressed beams, high-efficiency LED accent lighting, and downstairs, a show-stopping curved bar that serves as a focal point for what LaVoy called a great space for entertaining. That thoughtfulness extends to the home’s materials themselves, carefully selected for maximum efficiency with minimum upkeep. Features include a concrete tile roof, a mostly stucco and stone exterior and a groutless tile flooring on the deck that can better withstand the dramatic temperature swings of Kansas City weather.
The wooded homesite is a picturesque backdrop providing enviable scenery to be enjoyed from the private deck, complete with a fireplace. No construction is planned behind the home, leaving the view unobstructed seasonal view of the lake.
“It’s a gorgeous wooded lot,” LaVoy said. “The views from the entire back of the house are spectacular.”
While you experience Forner-LaVoy’s renowned homebuilding expertise in person, make a point to also enjoy a firsthand look at all that Loch Lloyd has to offer. The heart and soul of Loch Lloyd is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course.
The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff. Add to that activities and events throughout the year, and the result is a complete lifestyle experience that enamors residents for a lifetime.
That experience appeals to residents and homebuilders alike.
“We’re a custom home builder, so we prefer to build in communities that fit the quality of home we build, and Loch Lloyd certainly meets that criteria,” LaVoy said. “It is truly special. Come see it this weekend. You’ll be glad you did.”
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and by appointment anytime.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500.
Web: LochLloyd.com.
