Affordable homes, appealing amenities await in Lenexa community

Imagine being in a beautiful new home just in time to spend a fun-filled summer surrounded by recreation and amenities. That dream can become a reality in The Reserve, an idyllic Lenexa community that offers an enviable combination of affordable homes, generous amenities and a prime location near highways and entertainment.
The Reserve, part of Inspired Homes’ portfolio of new home communities, is in the midst of completing its current phase, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to enjoy new construction within an established community. And as a flurry of building activity continues in The Reserve, prospective buyers have the flexibility to meet a variety of move-in timelines.
Inspired Homes’ popular floor plan, the Opus, is underway as a speculative home that will be available by June. The two-story home offers 3,250 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The gracious interior is accented with an eye-catching cathedral ceiling. In addition to the spacious master bedroom and secondary bedrooms, the home also features a large office on the main level.
A second Opus floor plan, the community’s model home, will be available by early fall. A new model home will soon be underway, along with eight speculative homes that will showcase the new selection of Inspired Homes floor plans. Four new designs are available—the Calistoga, the Cardinale, the Inglenook, and the Quintessa.. Each is available in one of four elevations: Farmhouse, Craftsman, Prairie and French Country. Each floor plan exudes a distinctive appeal, yet also share common features like expanded drop zone areas, kitchen command centers with built-in tech ports and second-story loft spaces. Together with several existing plans, The Reserve now offers a mix of ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story plans.
Rob Lacio, community manager at The Reserve, said the new floor plans are already popular with buyers.
“We’ve had a very positive reception to the new plans,” he said. “We’ve already sold a number of the new plans..”
Equally as appealing as the layouts is the peace of mind that comes with an Inspired Homes floor plan, thanks to an incredible warranty, exterior features like James Hardie® Siding and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
“Between the new plans we’re bringing in and the peace of mind for the building process—from no site conditions at the start to our 1-year workmanship, 2-year systems and 10-year structural warranty at completion—we’re ultimately building a business toward buyers’ needs,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “We’re not dictating what they can and can’t do with how we set up their homebuilding experience. Ultimately, we listen to the buyers, so we’ve created a business to provide the best experience and security for the customer.”
For prospective buyers interested in building one of the new floor plans, approximately 25 homesites remain. Lacio said now is the best time to secure one of the available homesites and lock-in the community’s current pricing, which starts at $289,990—an incredible value given all that The Reserve has to offer.
As the warmer months continue, residents have no shortage of amenities and recreation opportunities both within and near The Reserve. Inside the community, an extensive amenities package includes a spacious clubhouse, large swimming pool, a children’s swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and walking trails. And outside The Reserve, favorite recreation spots like Shawnee Mission Park and Lake Lenexa are both nearby, along with a larger network of paved walking and biking trails.
The community’s prime location in the bustling Kansas 7/Kansas 10 corridor enables convenient highway access. Commuters to both Topeka, Kan. and downtown Kansas City have opted to live in The Reserve, citing the easy drives.
Families who live in The Reserve have a rare opportunity to choose their student’s high school. The community is served by the Olathe School District, and students have traditionally gone to Olathe Northwest High School. Now that the new Olathe West High School is preparing to open, high school students in The Reserve can select which high school they attend.
With so many appealing features and affordability, it’s no wonder that The Reserve continues to be a popular destination for buyers searching for a thoughtfully appointed, newly built home in the heart of Johnson County. Make plans to visit the community and experience firsthand all that The Reserve—and Inspired Homes—have to offer.
The Reserve
Prices: From $289,990
Location: 23801 W. 92nd Terrace, Lenexa, Kan.
Directions: Interstate 435 west and continue on Kansas 10. Exit on Kansas 7 north, exit at Prairie Star Parkway and turn left. Exit on Dunraven Street in the traffic circle, turn left on 93rd Street and continue to Kenton Street.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday
Contact: Rob Lacio, community manager, (913) 205-8358
