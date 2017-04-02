Rodrock Development’s Moms’ Council arranges a bouquet of Springtime fun

Many developers invest in a bit of springtime planting and leave it at that. But not in Rodrock Developments. Darol Rodrock most definitely ensures entry monuments bloom with brilliant bulbs, but he’s also concerned with roots of a different sort. He wants his communities to blossom with camaraderie and friendship. That’s why careful planning helps ensure his neighborhoods provide fertile ground for growing families. As part and parcel of that plan, some three decades ago, Darol cultivated his groundbreaking Moms’ Council.
A colorful bouquet of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including Memorial weekend pool-opening parties, July 4th bike parades, pumpkin-carving contests, and holiday horse-drawn hayrides down decorated streets—complete with a visit from Santa, depending upon the community. These events help new neighbors get to know each other while having fun. Such gatherings forge friendships and build a true sense of togetherness, which resonates deeply with families.
But as spring arrives, Moms’ Councils throughout Rodrock Communities are as busy as bees, planning the family favorite Spring Egg Hunts, which has been a staple in Rodrock communities for decades.
“Almost all of our communities participate in the annual Easter Egg Hunts,” says Tammy Coody, the Moms’ Council Coordinator for Rodrock Development. “It’s such a fantastic time, because everyone is so excited to be outside after the drudgery of winter. Some communities even have a visit from the Easter Bunny himself!”
Such is the case in Olathe’s Stonebridge, where the Moms’ Council is putting the finishing touches on its annual Easter egg hunt, which takes place in April.
“Although this is my first year being involved in the Moms’ Council, my growing family has enjoyed the holiday events the Council plans and assists with each year,” says Lauren Mandrick, a Council member in her community. “These get-togethers have become part of our holiday traditions that my kids always look forward to. Not only do children of all ages have a great time, but the parents enjoy the events, as well. They are a great opportunity to meet new neighbors as well as families in the other Stonebridge communities!”
Likewise in Forest View, the Moms’ Council is excitedly preparing for their Egg Hunt, complete with the appearance of the Easter Bunny, a photo prop area, face tattoos, and a balloon artist to make the event extra special for excited kiddos.
“It’s a fun, local event for young children held in the Forest View neighborhood park,” says Ashley Camber, the Moms’ Council president in her community. “But that’s just the beginning to our spring plans. The Moms’ Council will also have recurring strolling days for the newly formed Forest View Stroller Walking Club, a sub-group of Forest View mommas. Walkers will meet with their littles ready to stroll out from the neighborhood pool parking lot. We thought it would be a fun way for neighborhood moms to get out of the house and into the fresh air!”
Ashley is proud of the work the Moms’ Council does. “Aside from planning, the Council volunteers get to select and purchase refreshments and décor to stage the scene, set up for events, coordinate activities, and more. These events offer an opportunity to bring new and established neighbors together in a fun-filled environment and provide an outlet for families to meet and play.”
The Moms’ Council is a great way to not only engage with neighbors but to help create memories for children that will last a lifetime.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told how grateful people are to have this concept offered to them,” Tammy adds. “The Moms’ Council is so important because of the busy lives we lead. It provides a sense of neighborhood connectedness, as well as a sense of belonging. I believe we all still seek that, maybe more so now than ever. The fact that the Moms’ Council is still in place, since the 1980’s, speaks volumes to our desire to feel part of a bigger family.”
Darol’s dedication to healthy neighborhoods is unparalleled, and his innovative Moms’ Council is just one such example. His communities are filled with simple pleasures from simpler times: Where neighbors become close friends and gather together to commemorate life’s little celebrations. There’s no better time than the spring to realize that Darol has cultivated something truly beautiful in the soil of Kansas.
