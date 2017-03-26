Buyers discover their next new home at Rodrock

Chances are if you’re reading this, it’s time for your next new home. Perhaps you’re seeking a new construction home to gain additional space for entertaining, a growing family and hobbies. Maybe it’s a community that offers top-notch amenities like a resort-style swimming pool or sport court for family summer leisure or one located in an award-winning school district that’s on your must-have list. And you could be a buyer on a quest to find a home that’s uniquely yours—one to customize throughout with high-quality selections and on-trend materials.
With a shortage of inventory and a pent-up market demand in Johnson County, now’s a great time to sell and get the most for your current home. And Rodrock has stunning new homes ready to move in when your home sells quickly. Or, if you want to build from the ground up, choose from beautiful home sites in premier Rodrock Homes communities in Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.
Marc and Karen Proctor are a prime example of a couple desiring to move up. After living in Shawnee’s Hills of Forest Creek’s original phase for more than nine years, the Proctors decided to sell and build the Sonoma, a reverse-style featuring a main level master suite, with Rodrock Homes.
“Our expectations were exceeded in working with Rodrock Homes,” said Marc Porter. “True professionals guided us through the process and our home represents excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail.”
The family appreciates Hills of Forest Creek’s new community pool and the community’s handy location to shopping, dining and entertainment. The community boasts a mix of home sites and scenic walking trails and top-notch schools are around the corner on Clear Creek Parkway.
“We couldn’t be happier with our decision,” Porter said. “This is a great place to raise a family and we look forward to enjoying our home when the last of our three children are gone, too.”
Communities built around lifestyle. Beyond the amenities that each Rodrock Homes community offers are exceptional family environments like no other in the area.
Dorothy Mask, Hills of Forest Creek community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent, notes the features that appeal to families like the Proctor’s.
“Schools are a main draw—here we’re in the De Soto district, close to elementary and middle schools and Mill Valley High School,” she said. “The central location of the community means easy access to all of the major highways. Homeowners in Hills of Forest Creek can reach the airport, southern Johnson County, entertainment, shopping and dining districts within 15 - 20 minutes.”
Mask also cites the community pool and play areas as important features, along with the myriad recreational activities close by, including Shawnee Mission Park, three golf courses, soccer fields and the 18-mile trail system for walking, biking and hiking.
“It’s an undeniably convenient location to the best of what the region offer, removed enough from the hustle of other parts of the city to feel secluded and off the beaten path,” Mask said.
Ready, set, build. Colton community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Kerwin Holloway works with buyers who purchase for many reasons, like lush home sites backing to green space that afford privacy and the variety of floor plans offered, among others.
“Our move-up buyers are amazed at the size of the home sites and the thoroughness given not just to the interior and exterior of homes but the community in general,” Holloway said. “They feel choosing a home here is a smart buying decision, and an investment that will serve them well if and when they decide to sell years down the road.”
Rodrock boasts one of the area’s largest inventories of prime home sites, including walkout, daylight or level, located in the best school districts and suburbs.
“Sites quickly disappear,” said Rodrock Custom Homes Division Project Manager Tim Suiter. “Now is a great time to visit our popular communities and select a site or we’ll even build at your own handpicked location.”
Allison and Zane Zismer are building in Wyngate, with a projected completion of their new home in July.
“We looked at quite a few builders and communities and Rodrock was in our top three list,” Allison Zismer said. “We were attracted by Wyngate’s location—our daughter attends Blue Valley West and our son will go to Cedar Hills Elementary. Zane and I love that Blue Valley Schools are within walking distance of the neighborhood.”
The Zismer’s selected the Anthem Reverse floor plan because of its main level master suite and an additional bedroom across the hall for their young son.
“The floor plan fits our lifestyle,” she said. “Working with Rodrock Homes makes building from scratch convenient, too. They have a specific team for each component of the process, so things run smoothly.”
Get inspired today from noon - 5 p.m. Discover how Rodrock Homes can help you dream big and come home. Visit Rodrock’s 15 professionally decorated model homes throughout Johnson County open seven days a week. With ideal home sites available to build and a robust inventory of homes ready for immediate move-in to 90 days, make plans to tour models ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes when traffic is expected to be brisk. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes and hours throughout the week, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
For more information on Rodrock Homes
- RodrockHomes.com
- 913-851-0347
- Prices range from $360,000 to more than $1 million.
Other Rodrock Homes communities
Lenexa
Gleason Glen
Olathe
Cedar Creek — The Crossings at South Glen
Overland Park
Colton
Chapel Hill
Summerwood/Summerwood Estates
Terrybrook Farms (A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community)
Wyngate
Shawnee
Hills of Forest Creek
Ridgestone Meadows
Comments