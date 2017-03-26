New opportunities to work with celebrated builder available in landmark community

Don Julian of Don Julian Builders has been building homes in Cedar Creek since the early days of the community. And over the last few decades, he’s had a firsthand look at Cedar Creek’s transformation into a true master-planned community.
“That term, master-planned, gets misused, but it really describes what Cedar Creek is,” he said. “The community has every kind of custom home setting available. All the things buyers ask for are there.”
Part of Cedar Creek’s master planning includes careful, thoughtful review of every floor plan—no easy feat given that the community now includes more than a dozen architecturally distinct neighborhoods. Yet that attention to detail—which also includes key aesthetic attributes like landscaping—creates a dramatic first impression.
“It makes a huge difference when you drive through the community,” Julian said. “They’ve always done that sort of careful review, and you can really tell a difference.”
Julian and his team have built thousands of homes in Kansas City since the company’s founding in 1974, many of which are in Cedar Creek. And thanks to a continuing selection of enviable homesites, Julian brings his renowned craftsmanship to more homeowners who covet a beautiful home in resort-like surroundings.
Tucked within the picturesque, heavily treed surroundings of Hidden Lake Estates await several estate-sized homesites available for a custom-built Don Julian Builders home. The wooded walkout lots are generously sized and can easily accommodate coveted features like a side-entry garage. Given the growing scarcity of true estate-sized lots throughout the Kansas City area, the opportunities in Hidden Lake Estates are especially appealing.
Prices in Hidden Lake Estates start in the $200,000s for homesites and in the $800,000s for a custom-built Julian home and homesite. Elsewhere in Cedar Creek, Julian offers an additional selection of spectacular homesites that are ideal for a custom home.
And for buyers interested in accommodating a specific move-in timeline, several other speculative homes are now under construction from other Cedar Creek builders, including a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Taylor National floor plan from C&M Builders; a five-bedroom, 7½-bathroom Catalina IV from James Engle Custom Homes; a four-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Hampton floor plan from Todd Hill Homes; and a four-bedroom Firethorn floor plan with four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms from Roeser Homes. Prices range from the upper $700,000s to the mid-$900,000s.
Prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views will love one of Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhoods, The Ridge at Shadow Glen. Don Julian Builders is starting their custom speculative home on a homesite in the scenic enclave that’s located by the fifth hole of Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homes start in the mid-$500,000s, and include the convenience of provided maintenance—more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer! Homesite reservations are now being accepted in The Ridge at Shadow Glen, Hidden Lake Estates and Valley Ridge, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your favorite location.
And in Hidden Lake Estates, Julian has a new 1½-story model home underway that will be ready for this year’s Fall Parade of Homes, an annual event that’s near and dear to Julian.
“Our company has won more awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City than anyone else in KCHBA’s history,” Julian said. “It’s pretty neat to have that many awards for design, craftsmanship and overall quality of the product.”
Prospective buyers who work with Julian on a custom-built home in Cedar Creek not only benefit from the company’s expertise and accolades, but also enjoy a full-service experience that makes the building process as easy as possible.
“We have an in-house, registered architect, as well as an on-staff decorator and Decorating Center,” Julian said. “Buyers can come in for one-stop shopping, which makes the process more enjoyable.”
And once buyers are moved into their dream homes, the full splendor of Cedar Creek awaits, including a resort-style amenities package that makes life at Cedar Creek feel like a daily vacation. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe Northwest High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
For details on Julian’s available homesites in Hidden Lake Estates and to explore options for a custom-built home, reach out to the Cedar Creek Realty team at (913) 829-6500.
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
