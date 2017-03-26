New neighborhoods opening in Shoal Creek Valley

It’s a new year and many people are choosing to purchase a beautiful new home at Shoal Creek Valley, a 1,900-acre master-planned, mixed-use residential and retail development and one of Kansas City’s premier residential communities.
Situated just off Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway, Shoal Creek Valley features several stunning neighborhoods, each offering a wide array of floor plans built by some of the Kansas City area’s most reputable homebuilders. To view a list of Preferred Builders, visit KCLivingNorth.com.
According to Tom Johnson, who markets the property with Susan Renschler of Keller Williams KC North, sales continue to be at a brisk pace.
“Sales during 2016 were phenomenal, even during the holiday season, and that has continued throughout this new year,” he said. “In The Estates at Shoal Creek within The Preserve, only two home sites remain of the original 107. In The Village, only 11 of the original 96 home sites remain. It’s a testament to the popularity of not only the homes, but what the entire Shoal Creek Valley community has to offer.”
The newest neighborhood, Heritage Park at The Village, exclusively built by award-winning Cardinal Crest Homes, features 27 Patio Homes priced in the high $290,000s with lawn care and snow removal provided.
Heritage Park features two distinctive floor plans, both with two-bedrooms, two full bathrooms, full unfinished lower levels and two-car garages. The two plans have six unique elevations buyers can select from, and optional upgrades include three-car garages and finished basements.
Prospective buyers can tour Heritage Park’s two new model homes, The Barnett and The Crestwood. Lot reservations are currently being taken.
Together, the neighborhoods of Shoal Creek Valley offer residents a wealth of community amenities.
The Gate House features plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, media and banquet rooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, patios, a large swimming pool, waterfall hot tub and barbecue pavilion.
The chalet-style Park House features large open interior spaces, a fireplace, comfortable seating, and a large, outdoor water park with a lazy river, two large swimming pools, two waterslides, a splash plaza, toddler pool, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
“The amenities the residents enjoy at Shoal Creek Valley are unparalleled,” Renschler said, “and are attractive to a wide range of buyers from those with small children to young professionals, empty-nesters and retirees spending a great deal of time with family and grandchildren.”
Johnson and Renschler are also excited to announce a new spec home under construction in The Estates neighborhood. Built by Sustained Building and Design, it will be ready for occupancy in late spring-early summer. Please contact the sales team for further information.
In addition to quick and easy access to I-35 and I-435, and only a short drive to Zona Rosa, Kansas City International Airport, and numerous destinations throughout the city, residents here also enjoy area lifestyle amenities within close proximity. These include multiple healthcare facilities, fitness centers, grocery and health food stores, restaurants and other retail businesses. Additionally, The Shoppes at Shoal Creek and The Plaza at Shoal Creek are within walking distance.
Although Shoal Creek Valley has a Kansas City address, it is located within the highly-rated Liberty School District, and Liberty Oaks Elementary is situated within the community.
“Shoal Creek Valley is not a community with cookie-cutter houses perfectly lined up along a busy street,” said Renschler. “It has been meticulously planned to speak to the savvy buyer that understands the value of the homes, amenities, nearby lifestyle opportunities, and the importance of location, location, location.”
Prospective buyers are invited to visit www.KCLivingNorth.com, click on NEW HOME COMMUNITIES, then open the links to the Heritage Park, The Preserve or The Village neighborhoods.
Shoal Creek Valley
Location: Take Highway 152 to North Flintlock Road, turn south to NE 80th, turn west to N. Farley Ave, then north to 8117 N. Farley Ave to the model/office.
Contact: Tom Johnson or Susan Renschler, Keller Williams North 816-792-2400
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; Sunday or anytime by appointment.
Web: www.KCLivingNorth.com.
