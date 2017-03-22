Experience maintenance-provided lifestyle ahead of Parade traffic

It’s officially spring—and that means the Home Builder’s Association of Greater Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes will be here before you know it! This year’s highly anticipated annual event kicks off on April 22, and if past Parades are any indication, increasing numbers of prospective buyers are drawn to the appeal and convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle.
Provided maintenance is a key part of the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle. Thanks to the freedom of lock-and-leave convenience, paired with a maintenance-provided home, Cottonwood Canyon homeowners can eliminate the nuisance of exterior chores and tasks and, instead, take full advantage of what many homeowners agree are the best views and location in the Kansas City area.
The ease of the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle starts at home. Prospective buyers can work with the community’s building team—B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, Tom French Homes, LG Homes, Starr Homes, Don Julian Builders and Befort Construction, to name a few—to create the perfectly sized, maintenance-provided home on one of Cottonwood Canyon’s appealing homesites, almost all of which back to green space, golf greens or the lake.
Now, in fact, is an ideal time to secure some of the best locations in the community. A new phase of 19 homesites is now available for reservations, as well as the last remaining locations along 94th Street. Eight of the homesites are walkout locations with southern exposures that overlook a picturesque natural green space and streamway. And for prospective buyers who covet golf course living, five of the new homesites overlook the secluded 13th hole of Canyon Farms Golf Club, complete with eastern exposure—the perfect spot to sip your favorite coffee while enjoying the sunrise.
The enticing variety doesn’t end with the homesites. Cottonwood Canyon’s builders also offer a fresh, exciting array of floor plans that range in size from 2,800 to more than 5,000 square feet. Open, airy layouts are enhanced with thoughtful, custom-quality finishes and vaulted ceilings. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.
Outside the home, residents can take full advantage of the convenience of provided maintenance. Low homeowner association dues include snow removal, trash pick-up and lawn maintenance, giving homeowners more time to enjoy what they love in Cottonwood Canyon and the surrounding metro area.
Spring is one of the best times of the year to fully enjoy the convenience of provided maintenance. As the days get warmer and longer, native grasses and flowers burst into full splendor. Green-tipped trees provide an appealing combination of seclusion and scenery. A lake and streams attract birds and other wildlife. And in the midst of it all, Canyon Farms Golf Club beckons with a course that’s as challenging as it is beautiful.
The convenience of a maintenance-provided lifestyle loses a bit of appeal without plenty of nearby amenities and attractions to enjoy, but Cottonwood Canyon’s prime Lenexa location puts homeowners in the midst of the thriving community. With the recent completion of Mill Creek Road, homeowners are just a short walk away from the new Lenexa Civic Center, located within the broader Lenexa City Center, that’s scheduled to open this year. The development will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery. Several Lenexa Public Market tenants have recently been announced, including The Roasterie, Foo’s Fabulous Café, topp’d Pizza + Salads, Lenexa Locale and Marilyn’s Mad Treats.
Interested in experiencing the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle firsthand? Get a jump on the Spring Parade of Homes traffic and make plans to visit Cottonwood Canyon this weekend. It’s time to reclaim your schedule from the burden of lawn and home maintenance—and at Cottonwood Canyon, you can make your escape.
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: From $450,000 to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
Contact: Angie Ripley or Nita Criswell at 913-492-4444 or cottonwoodcanyonks@gmail.com.
Web: www.CottonwoodCanyonKS.com.
