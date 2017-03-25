Rare opportunity to purchase office space in iconic downtown high-rise

Longtime urban living champion Christina Boveri, owner of Boveri Realty Group, has helped countless clients find the home of their dreams in downtown Kansas City, which continues to thrive as a development renaissance continues.
Yet the thriving urban core doesn’t just hold exciting residential opportunities. The office market is also flourishing, giving business owners an enticing variety of office space in the heart of the city. One such opportunity awaits at WallStreet Tower, an icon of Kansas City real estate. Formerly a fully commercial space home to some of Kansas City’s most prestigious law and accounting firms, WallStreet Tower is now a luxury mixed-use property that’s mostly residential but includes prime office space on the building’s first and second floors. For prospective buyers who act quickly, that office space can now be theirs.
Two areas are available: approximately 700 square feet on WallStreet Tower’s first floor, priced at $165,999; and approximately 1,700 square feet on the second floor, priced at $289,000. Both office areas offer enviable downtown views, thanks to numerous floor-to-ceiling windows. And with WallStreet Tower’s coveted location in the heart of downtown Kansas City’s financial district, tenants are a short stroll away from dining, entertainment, services, the Kansas City streetcar and more.
The seller, David Schmidt, knows firsthand how appealing the office space is. He’s run a successful wealth management firm out of downtown Kansas City for the past 20 years, and was the first tenant in WallStreet Tower once the building’s conversion was complete. Excited by former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes’ vision for downtown, including the Power and Light District, Schmidt seized a chance to be part of the transformation.
“Once space in WallStreet Tower became available, I was so excited, I immediately purchased it,” he said.
Working at WallStreet Tower offers more than beautiful office space and incredible downtown views. The soaring high-rise also boasts expansive amenities, including covered parking, 24/7 security, a picturesque courtyard, a fully appointed fitness center, a stately marble and granite lobby, a business center, a concierge, a conference room, a clubroom/party room, a theater room and a catering kitchen. The building’s rooftop includes a swimming pool, hot tub and barbecue grills, the perfect spot to relax and unwind after a busy day. And for the convenience of employees and visitors alike, the building’s common areas offer WiFi.
Although WallStreet Tower is a mixed-use property, it’s largely residential—and that means the opportunity to own office space in this iconic building is rare. Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the first- and second-floor listings are encouraged to contact Christina Boveri at (816) 606-1398 and schedule a showing.
A longtime staple in the downtown real estate market, Boveri Realty Group attributes its success to the company’s dedication to the downtown market and an increase in downtown housing demand. Whether clients want to purchase or lease a home or business property, or need a property manager, Boveri Realty Group has a solution, owner Christina Boveri said. To see all of Boveri Realty’s listings, visit www.BoveriRealty.com.
WallStreet Tower
Location: 1101 Walnut St., Kansas City
Contact: Christina Boveri, (816) 606-1398
Web: www.BoveriRealty.com
