Options abound at Rodrock Development’s Persimmon Hill and Arbor Woods

Paul Cordill, and his wife, Chelsea, were initially drawn to Persimmon Hill, at Santa Fe Street and Persimmon Drive, because of the community’s pools, elementary and middle school within walking distance, and the new high school.
So several years ago, the family purchased a home in the community. Unfortunately, they found their floor plan didn’t meet the needs of their growing family. So the Cordills began the daunting process of looking for a new home. Not surprisingly, though, the family found themselves drawn back to where they started.
“After looking at various homes in different neighborhoods, we chose to stay in Persimmon Hill, because we loved the schools and all the families we’ve met,” Paul says.
The family found their new home—just at foundation stage—being built by Prieb Homes. “We chose a floor plan that would allow our family to grow for years to come,” Chelsea says. “We had a great experience building with Prieb and were able to customize our home with the colors and options picked by us.”
“The whole family has made great friends in the neighborhood, so there’s no place we’d rather be,” adds Paul. “We love the get-togethers the community has, including the huge neighborhood Halloween fest held every year.”
This loyalty speaks volumes for the community, says Linda Roberts, one of the Persimmon Hill’s managers. This fantastic neighborhood is being completed by Prieb Homes, with a variety of floor plans from which to choose. The community is full of child-friendly cul-de-sacs and walkout lots, as well as other family-favorites, including two pools, a park, tennis courts, and a beautiful lake.
Several homes are at the ready, including the Greenview II plan. “This home sits on a corner walkout lot adjacent to green space, perfect to enjoy from the deck,” says Bruce Stout, community manager. “An open center-island kitchen has granite countertops, while variable-width hardwood floors accent the entry, kitchen, breakfast room, half bath, and mudroom.”
Two Brooklyn plans are also under construction, and some 120 days to completion, they’re perfectly timed for moving over the summer months. Each boasts formal dining, large kitchen and breakfast nook, and Great Room with gas fireplace and wall of windows for ample light. “There are so many gorgeous standard features,” Linda says, “including custom cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and laundry room access via the master suite’s oversized closet.”
Finally, the Harlow plan is designed with a unique angled center hall stairwell layout, formal dining, large kitchen with spacious breakfast nook, and Great Room with fireplace and wall of windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious master suite, and upper-level laundry complete this impressive package, which is priced to sell at $327,950.
Neighboring Arbor Woods also has some truly superb opportunities for homebuyers. Ideally located within walking distance to the Forest View Elementary School and close to Mission Trail Middle School and the new Olathe West high school, Arbor Woods has so much to offer growing families.
In fact, Darol Rodrock Homes and Chris George Homes both are offering spec homes for sale in the upper $300’s to low $400’s, says Bruce. “Darol Rodrock Homes is currently building The Marco reverse 1.5, which includes a large Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace that open to the dining room, and true chef’s kitchen. Lovely hardwood floors throughout and a ‘command center’ off the kitchen are ideal for active families.”
Also available is the 2-story Bower, which, in addition to a spacious Great Room and kitchen, offers a master “retreat” suite with double granite vanities, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms and two baths complete the second floor. Priced at just $399,950, two additional Bower specs are under construction and waiting for homebuyer selections.
Chris George Homes also has two homes under construction, including the Yorkshire IV. “The Yorkshire’s functional front porch elevation draws you in, while the interior features grasp your attention,” Bruce says. “A large kitchen, formal dining, and bonus office/craft room just off the kitchen are truly welcoming, while rear stairs add to the open feel, inviting you to the functional layout of the upper level.”
Finally, the Laurel II reverse includes approximately 2,640 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, three baths, family room, kitchen, dining and recreation room.
Arbor Woods and the remaining home sites in popular Persimmon Hill have so much to offer prospective homebuyers. Stop by and see what more than 30,000 Rodrock Development homeowners already know!
