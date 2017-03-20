Wooded estate-sized lots are minutes from city amenities

“The best of both worlds” is a comment frequently heard when showing people available lots in The Bluffs of Whiskey Ridge. This one of a kind subdivision is located in Smithville, Missouri, just off of 169 Highway approximately one mile to city amenities, shopping and schools. Situated among rolling hills with several ponds, it was thoughtfully designed to maximize existing mature trees, creating 22 estate-sized, three to five acre wooded lots, ideal for building your dream home.
Broker owner/developer Dirk Talley, who has been developing real estate for over 30 years, said it’s rare to find estate-sized lots of this acreage with privacy and gorgeous views, especially so close to an established community.
Talley said, “It’s not uncommon to drive through the area and see wild turkey and deer, yet it’s only 15 minutes to the airport and 20 minutes to downtown Kansas City. This neighborhood will appeal to those wanting to blend rural living with being part of a community. It’s a rare chance for estate buyers to build in a truly exceptional neighborhood.”
The Bluffs of Whiskey Ridge is open to any builder and buyers may bring their own architectural plans. A homes association contains architectural guidelines to ensure quality workmanship and appearance. For example, homes will have at least 40 percent of the front exterior constructed out of a masonry product such as stone or brick. Outbuildings are welcome as long as they adhere to the structural integrity and aesthetics of the community.
Thirteen lots will be developed in the first of two phases, and two homes are already under construction, so interested buyers should act quickly. Lots are priced from the low $80s and upper bracket homes will start in the high $300s.
Homes will be located in the accredited Smithville school district, which has recently approved a levy increase to fund construction of a new elementary school, the districts’ third, and to upgrade facilities across the district.
The Bluffs of Whiskey Ridge is near Smithville Lake, a 7,700 acre recreational lake and park with over 175 miles of shoreline that offers boating, fishing, sailing, marinas, swimming beaches, and water skiing. There are two 18-hole championship golf courses, riding/hiking trails, a nature preserve, camping, picnic sites, youth camping facilities, trapshooting and hunting.
Talley and his team at Show-Me Real Estate can provide a list of lenders who regularly handle construction loans, ensuring a smooth process. Show-Me Real Estate has many years of combined experience. Father and son broker/owners Don and Dirk Talley plus several qualified agents are knowledgeable in the areas of farm ground, large and small acreage, hunting properties, residential, commercial and investment properties.
Agents are available to give tours through the Bluffs of Whiskey Ridge and supply interested buyers with helpful information about the community. Call today for more details.
The Bluffs of Whiskey Ridge
Price: Lots from the low $80s
Contact: Show-Me Real Estate, 816.532.6101
Website: http://www.thebluffsofwhiskeyridge.com or www.show-merealestate.com
