Historic Longview area inspires new, affordable lifestyle community

Lumber baron and philanthropist R.A. Long’s country estate, the centerpiece of the historic New Longview area tucked within Lee’s Summit, became known as “the world’s most beautiful farm.” Just to the north of the meticulously restored Longview Mansion awaits a truly remarkable new home opportunity: Kessler Ridge at New Longview, the newest community from Kansas City-based Inspired Homes.
Kessler Ridge is the result of careful planning that celebrates the history of the area while giving homeowners the modern, walkable suburban setting that makes Kessler Ridge much more than a place to call home. It’s a lifestyle destination, putting homeowners within a short stroll of an enviable array of shops, dining, services and recreation.
Now that Kessler Ridge is officially open, a flurry of activity is underway. Construction will begin soon on several speculative homes, as well as a model home. Kessler Ridge will feature Inspired Homes’ new floor plans, an exciting collection of spacious, open layouts that are each available in four exterior architectural styles: French Country, Craftsman, Prairie and Farmhouse.
For prospective buyers interested in buying a Kessler Ridge home, there’s no better time to purchase. Not only do these early-bird buyers get to take advantage of an enticing selection of homesites; they’re also able to secure the best pricing possible. Factor in a limited time Inspired Homes’ promotion, and buyers receive truly unprecedented value.
“Typically, other builders require homeowners to put 7 to 10% of the sales price down before construction begins,” said Danielle Sapienza, Kessler Ridge community manager. “But for buyers who choose one of Inspired Homes’ five new floor plans, they only need to put $2,000 down at contract; $4,000 at the completion of framing; and $4,000 at the sheet-rock stage. This means that buyers can build a new home with just $10,000 down, a potential deposit savings of $15,000-$20,000!”
And for a limited time, prospective buyers can also take advantage of Inspired Homes’ March promotion. Buyers who use Inspired Homes’ preferred lender will receive $3,000 off the sales price with $10,000 in options or an additional $2,000 discount with $20,000 in total options.
Even more appealing than these incredible savings is that homeowners don’t have to compromise affordability or quality. Homes in Kessler Ridge are priced from $309,990, including the homesite—a rare new home price point in Lee’s Summit. Additionally, each Inspired Homes’ floor plan reflects a careful attention to architectural detail, interior layout and finishes. All Inspired Homes-built houses include James Hardie® Siding, which features a 30-year performance and 15-year color warranties, giving homeowners confidence in the quality and durability of their homes.
“People feel strongly about long-term maintenance,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes. “The James Hardie® Siding not only lowers costs for maintenance tasks like painting and caulking, but also limits exposure to elements that could cause problems like leaks, mold and wood rot.”
The beautifully built homes that will soon line the streets of Kessler Ridge are undoubtedly a primary focus of the community, but a close second is the immersive lifestyle that the area offers. Kessler Ridge is just minutes away from an incredible number of shops, services and entertainment, including New Longview Village shops, a 12-screen theater, Longview Lake (which includes a marina and fishing and swimming areas), Fred Arbanas 18-hole championship golf course, walking and biking paths, Metropolitan Community College—Longview Recreation Center and a nearby community swimming pool. Additionally, Kessler Ridge is located in the award-winning Lee’s Summit School District. Students attend Longview Farm Elementary School, Summit Lakes Middle School and Lee’s Summit West High School.
For the Inspired Homes team, building in a community like Kessler Ridge is an exciting opportunity to add to the already impressive legacy of the area.
“The combination of the energy, the walkability, tremendous schools and live/work/play makes Kessler Ridge such a rare opportunity for buyers,” Lipschutz said. “It’s accessible to everything they need. And we’re excited about the chance to add a diverse portfolio of homes in an exceptional, established area.”
For more information about Kessler Ridge at New Longview and the community’s brand-new floor plans, reach out to Danielle Sapienza, community manager, at (913) 302-8810 or visit www.Inspired-Homes.com/Kessler-Ridge-At-New-Longview.
