Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Trails is truly a family affair

Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge Trails was designed specifically for families, so it’s not surprising that one extended family has made this fantastic neighborhood the place where they set down roots to their tight-knit family tree.
Phil and Barb Kelsey were among the first in the community some 9 years ago, building a dream custom home by Chris George Homes. They love their corner of Stonebridge Trails, as it backs to the community’s paved trail and many trees. The neighborhood held such appeal, in fact, that their youngest son Tucker and his wife, Daneen, built a home in Stonebridge Trails—just one street west!
“We’re so glad that we were led to choose this area to live and are reminded of how blessed we are to be living in Stonebridge,” says Barb.
Daneen and Tucker had some unique needs that had to be met before they could call Stonebridge Trails home, however. The family wanted Daneen’s mother, Shirley (Jeanie) Beech, to move in with them.
“We looked many places and discovered builders thought the ‘perfect’ mother‑in‑law suite would be in a basement,” Daneen says. “We didn’t want her downstairs, since stairs can be treacherous to her. We began looking at floor plans and quickly fell in love with the Hilmann Fenwick IV. While it was nearly perfect, Hilmann worked with us to adapt part of the first floor into a mother‑in‑law suite.”
Shriley now has her own second master bedroom, full bath, washer and dryer, and a large room for her office and clothes.
“It’s the perfect place for her, and she loves it,” Daneen says. “Neighbors have found she fits in well, and she loves the neighborhood. It’s a real blessing for Tucker and me to have our children’s grandparents all living within minutes of each other. We love everything about Stonebridge!”
Community managers Joan Jacquin and Joe Stephenson attest that the Kelseys’ story is truly representative of the overall feel of this incredible Olathe community, located at 165th Street and Mur-Len Road. Stonebridge Trails is built for families—and this resonates with residents, homebuyers, and homebuilders alike.
“Things have been quite active here,” says Joan. “We’re fortunate to have some outstanding builders with quality homes, many ready for immediate to 60-day possession.”
Among these fantastic finds are a 1.5 story home by Rob Washam Construction, with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a soaring two-story Great Room, and spacious outdoor living area.
Gabriel Homes offers its favorite Makenna floor plan (one of which is on a cul-de-sac lot with mature trees), which boasts beautiful built-in bookcases, a private office, walkout basement, and a large covered deck off the oversized kitchen.
“We also have the Hawthorne V XL by Chris George,” says Joan. “This plan has been popular since the community began, and this version has a fifth bedroom on the main floor, butler’s pantry, and daylight lower level. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout the main floor beautifully pull the rooms together.”
For those who like impressive Great Rooms, Brad Drees has a new plan called the Galloway that is a knockout hit. The home also features a generous master bedroom and a daylight lower level.
“Doyle Construction also has a new 5-bedroom, 2-story stunner on a walkout lot,” Joe adds. “The home features formal dining, hardwoods throughout the main floor, a covered deck, mud room, and walk-in pantry. A buyer can still pick a lot of the interior finishes on the home and be in before summer.”
Still, this is just a sampling of the community’s current inventory. “We have something for pretty much every homebuyer,” Joan says, “and all of this in a Rodrock community laden with amenities!”
In fact, residents have access to four pools, changing cabanas, basketball and volleyball areas, picnic areas, several children’s playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, one with workout facilities. Another bonus? Paved trails lead directly to Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Award an impressive three times.
But more than anything, Stonebridge Trails’ biggest selling point is its residents, Daneen says. “People rally behind each other for any situation—be it a birthday, a baseball win, or in times of need. The neighborhood feel is unlike any we’ve seen before. It’s a real community, and I really believe that’s due to how Darol Rodrock formulates his neighborhoods. With all the activities, the Easter Egg Hunts, Holiday Hayrides with Santa and more, it truly feels like a small town.”
Stonebridge Trails
Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len Road
Prices: Homes from $300,000 to $400,000; home sites low $70,000’s.
Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-trails
