Arbor Ridge offers small town living close to the big city

Located in De Soto just north of Kansas 10 and Kill Creek Road, Arbor Ridge is a hidden Johnson County gem.
Nine of the 19 lots that became available the first of the year, most accommodating daylight and walkout plans, have already been reserved by builders or for custom homes. When this current phase is complete, there will be 40 homes.
According to Bob McCoy, who markets the community for Keller Williams Real Estate, the lots and home sizes are attractive to a wide range of homebuyers.
“We have everything from move-up buyers to young families and empty nesters,” he said. “And most of them have said the small, quaint, neighborhood feel was very appealing to them.”
Because the community is open to all homebuilders, you will find an array of architectural home designs and plans. “There are no cookie cutter homes here,” McCoy said. “Because of this, there is a distinct feel when you walk or drive through the neighborhood.”
The homes encompass ranch, two-story and reverse 1-1/2-story plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms and two and three-car garages. Prices range between $290,000 to $350,000.
“It is relatively easy to find new homes for under $125,000 and over $400,000 in Johnson County,” said McCoy, “but anything in between that price range sells within days. That’s why many buyers come here to buy a spec home, or for a custom build job.”
Many notable Kansas City area homebuilders have chosen to build in Arbor Ridge, in part because there are no benefit districts, excise tax or hidden fees due on any of the lots. Additionally, through June 30 the city has reduced the cost of its building permits by half, representing a significant savings close to $3,500.
For those desiring a custom home, KCB Bank is offering help with building loan financing for qualified buyers.
“We have had a number of buyers that worked with KCB Bank. They possess new construction expertise, offer a wealth of services, and really understand the De Soto and surrounding real estate market,” said McCoy.
One spec currently under construction is a spectacular two-story, four-bedroom, 3-1/2-bathroom, 2,300 square foot home by M.G. Construction LLC. When complete, this home will be priced at $295,000. Several more homes will be available in early summer.
Residents at Arbor Ridge enjoy 30 acres of green space and wooded areas, and are within walking distance of Miller Memorial Park. Just a short drive away are numerous outdoor recreational opportunities at Kill Creek Streamway Park Dog Park, Riverfest Park, and Sunflower Nature Park. On the beautiful De Soto City Hall property you will find a playground, water park, senior center and recreation center. Because Arbor Ridge is so close to recreational opportunities, the residents enjoy very low homeowner dues averaging about $100 a year.
For residents with children, the Mize Elementary, Lexington Middle and De Soto High Schools are all within the highly rated De Soto School District.
In town, residents and visitors alike will find all the lifestyle amenities one would expect in a larger, busier suburban area, including several banks, a brand-new Harps Foods grocery store, veterinary clinic, daycare center, pharmacy and locally-owned and fast food restaurants. There are also several major industrial corporations in town, which make the city an attractive place in which to live and work.
Arbor Ridge also offers a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers, plus shopping, dining and entertainment options at Lenexa City Center, Town Center Plaza, The Legends Shopping, Hollywood Casino, and Kansas Speedway.
“Many people think that because De Soto is at the western edge of Johnson County, that it is way out there,” McCoy said. “One of the best things is that you can get to K-10 from both sides of the city, and anywhere in the metro area within about 15 to 20 minutes, including Lawrence, Zona Rosa, Kansas City International Airport, and downtown Kansas City.
“We encourage anyone interested in small town living near the big city, at an affordable price, to come to Arbor Ridge.”
For more information about Arbor Ridge, contact Bob McCoy with Keller Williams Real Estate at 913-424-5974.
Arbor Ridge
Prices: $290,000 to $350,000
Hours: By Appointment
Directions: Kansas 10 to the Kill Creek exit, then go north to West 83rd St. Turn right and the community is one block away on the right-hand side.
Contact: Bob McCoy, Keller Williams Real Estate, 913-424-5974.
Web: www.ArborRidgehomes.com.
