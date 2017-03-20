The Traditions: Homes selling ‘as fast as they’re built’ in Belton

If the pace of activity at Sallee Development’s community, The Traditions, is any indication, homeowners are thrilled by the appealing combination of modern floor plans, affordable prices and a prime Belton location.
“We’re selling homes as fast as we can build them,” said Danny Howell, who markets the community for Sallee Development. “There aren’t a lot of new home communities in Belton, especially in this price range, which makes The Traditions an even better opportunity.”
As the first phase continues in The Traditions, only one inventory home remains. A second group of inventory homes will soon be underway, giving prospective buyers the chance to pre-buy a home as construction begins. Builder Johnnie Adams Homes offers an enticing variety of floor plans, including two-story, ranch, reverse 1½-story and split-entry layouts. Prices range from $200,000 to $300,000.
Amid the brisk pace of construction and sales activity, the excitement continues within The Traditions. The community’s new model home just opened, a reverse 1½-story Greystone floor plan by Johnnie Adams Homes. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers a spacious living area with fireplace that effortlessly transitions into the kitchen and dining room. A covered patio off of the dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding views. The home’s lower level offers an appealing combination of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a large recreation room and ample storage space.
And just in time for warmer summer months, construction will soon begin on the community’s amenity package, with a swimming pool and playground scheduled to open this summer. Thanks to the neighborhood’s enviable Belton location, homeowners are also a short drive away from additional recreation opportunities that include fishing, boating, swimming and camping at Longview Lake, as well as several community centers. And with a location within minutes of Interstate 49, residents can easily access other points of the Kansas City metro area.
For families in the market for a new home, The Traditions is an ideal option. The community has a Belton address but is served by the Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Sallee Development isn’t just committed to creating appealing, affordable new home communities; they’re also dedicated to giving back to the community, including the people that make Kansas City such a great place to live. The Traditions is one of several Sallee Development communities that recognizes what the company calls Hometown Heroes, including firefighters, medical professionals, military, police officers and teachers—in short, those who give their time and talent to not only help others, but also make their communities a better place to live and work.
To celebrate those deserving individuals, Hometown Heroes receive a $2,000 incentive at participating Sallee Development communities. That incentive can be used any way a homeowner wishes, including upgrades or toward the purchase price of the new home.
Interested in learning more about Hometown Heroes or seeing the exciting progress at The Traditions in person? Contact Danny Howell, community sales manager, at (816) 777-7000 or danny@howellhomesales.com.
The Traditions
Prices: $200,000 to $300,000
Directions: Interstate 49/U.S. 71 Highway to Missouri 58 to S. Mullen Rd. Left on S. Mullen Rd. and follow to community entrance on left. The model home is located at 709 Andy Court, Belton, Mo.
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. daily
Contact: Danny Howell, Sallee Realty Inc., (816) 777-7000 or danny@howellhomesales.com
Web: www.SalleeDevelopment.com
