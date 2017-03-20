Limestone Road Townhomes – The best in maintenance provided living

Lime Stone Road Townhomes entered its first Parade of Homes several years ago and came away with Community of the Year accolades. The property has aged very well since that time collecting awards as the best maintenance provided product by the Parade of Homes judges, Grand Award winner for its landscaping as presented by the Mid-America Green Industry Council and Links Magazine best golf community for convenience to city life. Come see for yourself what everyone else is writing about.
This picturesque community is located in Parkville, Missouri. It’s rolling terrain, breathtaking views, natural habitat, award-winning Park Hill School District and, of course, its Tom Watson Signature Golf course are just a few reasons why this community stands apart from all other developments.
And now urgency must become part of your buying decision. With only two buildings left and 5 units (1 unit has been sold) we do not expect these homes to be available past the Spring Parade of Homes.
Once you arrive you can choose from several floor plans. Along with the numerous floor plans offered with our traditional product you can also choose from a stand-alone concept. These townhomes have no common walls and will offer an optional 3rd car garage. As with our limited existing townhome product, the stand-alone product will offer an open feeling as you enter the front door with high ceilings, large expanse of windows, efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. They will carry our standard finishes featuring custom cabinetry, granite countertops, hardwood floors and GE appliance packages.
The good news, as a resident of our maintenance provided community, you will have time to shop and play golf because as an owner you never have to take time out of your life to paint your home, repair the roof, fix/clean gutters, mow, mulch, trim, fertilize or even remove snow from your sidewalks and driveways.
And the location, well it is second to none. Convenient to anything a resident could desire. Less than 5 minutes away you can shop for all your basic necessities. Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center is anchored by a Price Chopper grocery store. In addition to Price Chopper you can pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find your everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA.
Chris Powell, who markets the property for FiveStar Lifestyles thinks with prices starting in the mid $300’s coupled with historically low interest rates, the Lime Stone Road Townhomes offer an unprecedented opportunity for those who want to experience The National’s active resort lifestyle.
