Centerpiece of Home Show focuses on outdoor living

There is a growing trend toward “al fresco” living by extending recreation, relaxation and cooking areas outdoors. Attendees at this year’s Greater Kansas City Home Show can explore a unique array of outdoor living areas to help inspire them to get closer to nature while also incorporating tips for saving money. Presented by Kansas City Power and Light (KCP&L), the Greenville Square: Relax and Recharge area features:
Magnolia Pergola: Never disappointing, Restoration Emporium will share this replica pergola from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ farm. Restoration Emporium duplicated the structure to demonstrate that everyone can have chic outdoor spaces and make every day at your home feel like an event.
Glamping Tent: Imagine setting up this tent in your backyard for fun neighborhood hangouts — or be inspired to create your own version for on-the-go camping. Designer Jennifer Bertrand shows us how color is needed in our everyday lives through her use of vintage décor while showing off some of her favorite local Kansas City vendors.
Airstream: The Bash Group is sharing its Airstream that has modern elements of happiness, which fits their program “Awaken Your State.” You will be inspired to come up with your own on-the-go living.
As you imagine yourself on vacation in Colorado in the Airstream or enjoying the view from your glamping tent, take a minute to also appreciate the Colorado-themed landscaping in this area provided by Hiatt Lawn & Landscape.
Tiny Home: Always wondered what the inside of a tiny home looks like? Check one out at the Home Show. The area around the tiny home is beautifully landscaped by Monumental Lawn & Outdoor and will inspire you to redo your yard with a combination of stone and greenery.
Afterward, stroll through some of the finest hardscapes in the city by Stonehenge Outdoor including a pool, pizza oven, bar and fireplace – everything you need for entertaining in your back yard.
Incorporated into the outdoor living spaces within Greenville Square, KCP&L will also provide energy-efficiency, money-saving tips and various rebates available to Missouri customers including heating and cooling, LED lighting and smart home technologies.
KCP&L will showcase a Nissan LEAF and a BMW i3, offering an up-close and hands-on look at some of the most popular electric car models on the market. The cars will allow Home Show attendees to experience just how easy, fun and affordable an electric car can be, and how they can fit into every lifestyle – even one spent mostly outdoors.
On the DIY stage in the heart of Greenville Square, locally and nationally recognized designers, remodelers and landscapers will provide tips and best practices for various DIY projects. Learn how to build your own planters from the West Bottom’s Restoration Emporium along with the green thumb talents of Sara Antin who can be found doing segments on “Better KC.” The pros at Restoration Emporium will also explain the do’s and don’ts of painting cabinetry in a hands-on presentation using Magnolia Home Paint.
Stick around to hear Monumental Landscaping share tips for success in your Midwestern landscaping and to meet DIY Network’s newest star Tamara Day as she shares her best tips for remodeling. Don’t miss the always entertaining HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand as she teaches you how to re-stain your cabinetry without sanding.
Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) March 17-19 at Bartle Hall, and a Kansas City tradition for 69 years, the Home Show brings national and local leaders in the home and garden industry together to share the latest design and remodeling ideas, inspiration and innovations.
Attendees will find nearly 250 exhibitors, including builders, remodelers, landscapers, interior designers and contractors, offering a bevy of the very latest cutting-edge decorating, design and building trends and construction materials for home and garden inspiration.
For more information, visit KCHomeShow.com and follow the Greater Kansas City Home Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
Where: Bartle Hall.
When: Friday, March 17 Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, March 18 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -5 pm.
Admission: Friday, March 17 ticket: $7.00 (online only), Saturday OR Sunday Advance Tickets: $12. Otherwise, $15 at the door, or $12 in advance online and at Price Chopper grocery stores. Kids 12 and under and veterans (with photo ID) are free.
Web: KCHomeShow.com
Comments