Home Show shines spotlight on artisans, local students to delight and inspire

Looking for some unique furniture or the perfect “piece” that tells a story? Find it at the Greater Kansas City Home Show. In addition to showcasing the latest design and remodeling trends, the Home Show highlights products and services from artisans based right here in the Kansas City metro.
Returning this year to the Home Show is the Pop-Up Market, which brings together local artisans selling their products and services on site. Some of the artisans participating in this cash-and-carry market include:
· Artist Wolf Brack, who creates beautiful micro-gardens using tiny hanging succulents in handmade pots.
· Cityscape Design, selling creative t-shirts, mugs, postcards and city-themed prints.
· Tammy Smith Design with unique home goods including tea towels, mugs, prints, platters, cards and pillows.
· Lost & Found Design, featuring laser cut home goods and jewelry.
New this year, the Home Show will feature the talents of local high school students in a Woodworking Competition. Students from three Kansas City area schools—Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs and Shawnee Mission West—have been working hard to create beautiful wood pieces to be displayed during the Home Show.
According to Ryan Mellick, woodshop teacher at Bonner Springs High School and coordinator of the students’ projects, woodshop class goes far beyond making a simple “craft-type” project.
“People do not think about it, but woodworking is all around them,” Mellick said. “Think of all the shelves in JC Penny, Old Navy, or other department stores. “There had to be a carpenter to make these things.”
The projects the students are designing and building are far from your basic shelving, however. The projects include an entertainment center, queen size bed, several different table styles, an electric guitar, and a child’s bench, among other things.
During the Home Show, the projects will be judged by several local cabinet makers and homebuilders. There will be a special awards presentation for the winners on the last day of the show, Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. Karl Champley, star of the home improvement show Wasted Spaces on DIY Network and winner of Ellen's Design Challenge on HGTV, will announce the winners of the woodworking competition for the most elaborate, people’s choice, best thought-out plans and best overall.
“I’m extremely excited to meet these talented students and highlight their hard work and dedication to the woodworking craft,” said Champley. “It is a great honor to present the Home Show Woodworking Competition awards.”
“Woodshop has taken a back seat in today’s world,” Mellick said. “[Participation in the competition at] the Show is to help the students get out there and build their confidence.”
In fact, woodworking classes teach students not only how to properly use tools, but also how to write plans and fill out a bill of materials. Today’s shop classes teach far more than how to complete a carpentry project – students learn all the steps involved in process management.
Be sure to check out these inspiring and beautiful wood pieces, which will be located near the entrance to the James B. Nutter Home Loan Main Stage.
Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) March 17-19 at Bartle Hall, and aKansas City tradition for 69 years, the Home Show brings national and local leaders in the home and garden industry together to share the latest design and remodeling ideas, inspiration and innovations.
Attendees will find nearly 250 exhibitors, including builders, remodelers, landscapers, interior designers and contractors, offering a bevy of the latest cutting-edge decorating, design and building trends and construction materials for home and garden inspiration.
For more information, visit KCHomeShow.com and follow the Home Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
Where: Bartle Hall.
When: Friday, March 17 Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, March 18 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -5 pm.
Admission: Friday, March 17 ticket: $7.00 (online only), Saturday OR Sunday Advance Tickets: $12. Otherwise, $15 at the door, or $12 in advance online and at Price Chopper grocery stores. Kids 12 and under and veterans (with photo ID) are free.
Web: KCHomeShow.com
