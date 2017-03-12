Builders and residents alike rave about idyllic lifestyle

Drive through the gates just once and you’ll understand why the Village of Loch Lloyd is regarded as the finest resort lifestyle community in the entire Midwest. Thoughtfully designed amid wooded rolling terrain that’s lush with mature trees and carefully maintained landscaping, Loch Lloyd is a welcoming retreat from the hectic pace of daily life.
The Loch Lloyd lifestyle isn’t just enjoyed by the residents and members—the renowned builders are also drawn to Loch Lloyd’s remarkable appeal.
“We’ve been building in Loch Lloyd for 20 years, and we’ve stayed active in the area because of what a unique community it is,” said Patrick Willis, president, Willis Custom Homes. “As a custom builder, we build all over the metro but there’s no other place we build that has the feel of Loch Lloyd. It’s like stepping into a whole other world when you’re out here.”
Loch Lloyd may feel like a world apart from the rest of the city, but it’s closer than you think. From the front gate to the gateway to Leawood is a mere five minutes, putting homeowners just minutes away from the shopping, dining and private schools of Johnson County, Kan.
Within the community, Loch Lloyd’s transformation into Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle destination is one that’s been fascinating to watch—and it’s far from over.
“Another myth we’re working hard to dispel is the notion that Loch Lloyd is built out—that we’re finished,” said Chuck Campbell, president, of real estate development at Loch Lloyd. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Loch Lloyd is comprised of over 1,200 acres and we still have some of our most spectacular land yet to develop. We just released 65 new homesites very near the new gate. They include six overlooking the pristine 110-acre lake; 14 that are spectacular wooded acreage with our highest building standards; 16 that overlook the seven-acre golf course lake with spectacular golf views beyond; and 29 lots that are designed for those looking to right-size.”
Each homesite at Loch Lloyd is carefully planned in accordance with a strict set of architectural design guidelines. Whether you’re seeking the comfort of a low maintenance villa, a custom designed home on the golf course, or an extraordinary lakeside estate, there is a home at Loch Lloyd to accommodate every taste and desire.
Several furnished model homes are available to view at Loch Lloyd, giving prospective buyers a firsthand look of the exemplary craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail that makes every Loch Lloyd home a masterpiece. Take, for example, the showstopping model on Carnoustie Lane by Willis Custom Homes, which received rave reviews during last year’s Fall Parade of Homes.
“People say they’ve never seen anything like it unless they’ve been in the southwest part of the country,” Willis said. “It’s a wide open floor plan for entertaining, so you can easily flow through the home. Two spacious openings sandwich around the spacious sunroom, which includes glass walls that open to the outdoors, just a short walk away from the golf course.”
Giving residents access to the amenities, recreation and entertainment they love is part of why Loch Lloyd has become such an appealing destination for discerning homeowners who covet a complete resort lifestyle experience. They want to live in an active, healthy, resort-like community with a strong social fabric that enhances their lifestyle. They also love the fact that it’s a private gated community in a low tax environment.
The heart and soul of Loch Lloyd is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where the community comes together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, such as the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.
Loch Lloyd residents enjoy a multitude of activities that inspire a strong sense of community, such as the popular Home & Garden Club, summer programs for children, wine tastings, deck crawls and festive celebrations of major holidays. It is that total Loch Lloyd experience that draws new residents and keeps existing residents for a lifetime.
As one new resident put it, “Like most of our friends, we spent the last 25 years living for our children. When our last child left for college, we made a conscious decision that we’re going to embrace life—to live the next 25 years for us. Loch Lloyd is the perfect lifestyle for us for the next phase of our life.”
That complete lifestyle experience is available thanks to the vision of the developer—FiveStar Lifestyles—owned by Neal Patterson and Cliff Illig, the co-founders of Cerner Corporation.
Loch Lloyd has assembled what they believe is the finest, most experienced builder team in Kansas City, which includes Starr Homes, RM Standard, Don Julian Homes, Evan-Talan Homes, Cecil & Ray Custom Homes, Forner-La Voy Homes, Rodrock Custom Homes, Willis Custom Homes and the Koehler Building Company.
“Our builders focus on quality—on creating value for today’s discriminating home buyer,” Campbell said. “Each home is designed to maximize the buyer’s lifestyle and to enhance their enjoyment of their new life at Loch Lloyd.”
Visit Loch Lloyd today to tour the five furnished model homes, as well as several existing homes for sale. Not only is Loch Lloyd closer than you think—but your dream home is, too. Visit today!
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
Comments