Local DIY Network star Tamara Day to present at Spring Home Show

If you are a fan of today’s popular home improvement shows, you have noticed the number of creative and talented women emerging as the newest do-it-yourself personalities. Among them is Kansas City native Tamara Day.
A mother of four young children, Day is the owner of design business Growing Days and the star of Bargain Mansions on the DIY Network. Self-described as “a purveyor of glamorous and cozy,” Day’s imaginative interior and exterior designs and renovations meld down-to-earth glam with comfort and the feeling of family and home.
At this year’s annual Greater Kansas City Home Show, Day will share her top “Remodeling Do’s and Don’ts” and special home-themed demonstrations and ideas for those desiring to tackle their own DIY remodeling projects.
Day’s unique hands-on, signature style is what makes her work on Bargain Mansions (originally called Little Money Mansions) so popular – taking large neglected homes many remodelers are too afraid to tackle, and lovingly restoring them from top to bottom to their original beauty and grandeur.
Another distinction from some of the other DIY shows out there is that Day and her husband, Bill, purchase each of the homes themselves - reselling them once the stunning renovations are complete.
There is a strong Kansas City connection to Bargain Mansions as well. It is co-produced by a Crossroads Arts District video production and casting company, and the first two episodes — “The Heart of the Home” and “How Suite it is” — focus on their renovation of an historic, once-stunning Hyde Park bungalow.
Day, whose presentations are scheduled for Friday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., is not the only TV star and Kansas City native appearing at the Home Show. Returning this year is HGTV “Design Star” winner Jennifer Bertrand who will serve as emcee.
On HGTV, Bertrand drew more than 5 million viewers to her no-nonsense, accessible approach to making positive and impactful design changes without breaking the bank. Owner of Kansas City’s Bertrand Designs, Jennifer believes “great design should make you happy and make your life easier.” Jennifer has been instrumental in developing the look and feel of this year’s event. Her lively design sense will guide the structures and landscapes in the central square and she has lots of surprises planned for home show visitors.
As the master of ceremonies on James B. Nutter Home Loan Stage at the show, Jennifer will share her contagious enthusiasm and creativity as well as tips and trends in design and décor.
Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) March 17-19 at Bartle Hall, and aKansas City tradition for 69 years, the Home Show brings national and local leaders in the home and garden industry together to share the latest design and remodeling ideas, inspiration and innovations.
Attendees will find nearly 250 exhibitors, including builders, remodelers, landscapers, interior designers and contractors, offering a bevy of the very latest cutting-edge decorating, design and building trends and construction materials for home and garden inspiration.
For more information, check out the Home Show website at KCHomeShow.com.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
Where: Bartle Hall.
When: Friday, March 17 Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, March 18 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -5 pm.
Admission: Friday, March 17 ticket: $7.00 (online only), Saturday OR Sunday Advance Tickets: $12. Otherwise, $15 at the door, or $12 in advance online and at Price Chopper grocery stores. Kids 12 and under and veterans (with photo ID) are free.
Web: KCHomeShow.com
