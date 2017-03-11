The Greens of Chapel Creek boasts distinctive family-friendly living

As a realtor with Keller Williams, Sara Van Allen has seen her fair share of houses, so it takes something truly stupendous to make her do a double take.
“I originally came out to the Greens of Chapel Creek to show a couple of model homes to a client,” Sara recalls. “As I was looking around, I fell in love with the quiet neighborhood and the golf course. So many of the new construction neighborhoods have small lots and neighbors right behind you, but the Greens had more space. I quickly brought my husband out, telling him ‘Occupational hazard, I think I found us a new house.’”
While Sara’s husband, Eric, had heard that line before, he humored her and likewise fell in love with this distinctive community. The duo reserved a lot in February of 2016 and the construction of their Hilmann Chesapeake 1.5 Expanded Up was completed that December.
Located off of 68th Street in Shawnee, Rodrock Development’s Greens of Chapel Creek feels tucked away from the noise and bustle of city living, yet is just minutes from major metropolitan destinations. And with a variety of two-story, story-and-a-half, and reverse story-and-a-half plans, buyers have a fantastic array of choices.
“The neighborhood is so well planned,” Sara says. “The lots are larger than most you’ll find in this price point. Also, while the home designs fit together, they’re not cookie cutter. The thoughtfulness that goes into making sure each homeowner has his or her own little slice of the Greens is evident.”
The King family also moved to the Greens this past fall, during the week of Thanksgiving.
“It was a very thankful Thanksgiving,” Gene King says. “We were drawn to the neighborhood first and foremost by its people. It’s a ‘community’ in every sense of the word. Our children are able to safely explore the neighborhood with their friends. Even that very first week, we had children come and invite our kids out to play. There’s never a lack of neighborhood kids out and about riding their bikes, shooting hoops, and playing outside.”
It’s a lifestyle that perfectly suits Sara’s brood, as well. “Our favorite part of the community is that our boys can go outside and play with friends. Our previous home didn’t have many neighbor kids to play with, so there was way too much screen time. Now, they come home from school and actually get outside!”
“We’ve already met such wonderful friends,” agrees Gene. “The Greens is a very welcoming community—and an active and diverse one, as well. We have neighbors with young children, as well as retirees and everyone in between. Besides the golfers zipping by our house on a regular basis, there’s a constant stream of people walking, either with a child or dog in tow. And there are regular social events and gatherings that bring us all together for friendship and fun.”
With such devoted residents, it’s easy to see why some of Kansas City’s top builders have chosen to build some of their finest plans in the community. Even better? There are four fantastic homes ready for immediate to 30-day occupancy!
Hilmann Home Building has both the favorite Chesapeake II Expanded Up and the Middleton IV ready to capture homebuyers’ hearts. Both have 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and are loaded with extras.
Rounding out the impressive offerings are James III Homes’ Pinehurst, on a coveted cul-de-sac lot, with a walkout basement backing to the lake, and Prieb Homes’ elegant Ellsworth, with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a walkout that backs to the lake.
In addition to neighboring Erfert Park, the community boasts a zero-entry infinity pool with fountain, cabana, pergola-covered grill, and picnic area. As well, Rodrock Development’s Moms’ Council helps ensure a variety of community-building events, such as pumpkin-carving parties, holiday hayrides, and more. And the award-winning DeSoto School District is ideal for growing families.
Finally, a huge selling point is the Shawnee Golf & Country Club, which offers not only one-of-a-kind views but also affordable club memberships for both families and individuals. The club boasts a 27-hole championship golf course, four sets of tee boxes, aqua driving range, three swimming pools, tennis court, fitness center, and luxurious clubhouse.
“There are few communities with the combination of golf, beautiful vistas, swimming pool, fishing, community activities, and Midwestern-friendliness that provide such an inviting atmosphere,” Gene says.
The Greens of Chapel Creek
Location: 24114 West 68th Street, Shawnee
Prices: Homes from $400,000 to $700,000
Contact: Bob Sloan or Brandilyn Thompson, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-422-2001, greensofcc@rodrock.com
