Create more space in your home without moving or major remodeling

Nine out of 10 people complain they don't have enough space in their homes, but most of them don't fully understand how to use the space they already have! Karl Champley, star of the home improvement show Wasted Spaces on DIY Network and winner of Ellen's Design Challenge on HGTV, helps people solve their space-management problems by making the most of their unused spaces -- no moving or major remodeling required.
Appearing at the Greater Kansas City Home Show on March 19, Champley firmly believes that in every cluttered home, there are plenty of opportunities.
“The space is already there, it’s just the way you use it that makes the big difference,” said Champley on an episode of Wasted Spaces.
In the bedroom, for example, he demonstrates how using under-the-bed-storage, modular storage and floating cube nightstands can really open a room. Using a recessed shower shelf, a fold away drying rack, or installing a pocket door are a few of his unique bathroom space-solving options.
And what better place for a storage nook than the unused area under a stairway? Champley created an under-the-stairs closet to add space and function to a previously narrow, cluttered hallway full of coats, shoes and bags — for only $520.
During the Home Show, Champley will also share tips from his book, Same Place More Space. In it, Champley offers home improvement projects that can maximize space in any dwelling — no matter the size. Keeping an eye on style and economy, Champley outlines tools, materials, and techniques for seeking and using hidden-away space to achieve incredible results such as carving out shelving niches between studs in the wall, tucking more into kitchen cupboards, building hidey-holes beneath floor boards, and much more.
If you find yourself among the estimated 90 percent of people who say they don't have enough space in their homes, then Champley’s presentation at the Home Show is a must-see.
Besides sharing space-saving tips, Champley, who is a master builder and expert carpenter, will also announce the winners of a local high school woodworking competition being held during the Home Show. Students from Bonner Springs, Shawnee Mission West and Basehor/Linwood will showcase their works of art all weekend long with Champley presenting awards on Sunday for the most elaborate, people’s choice, best thought-out plans and best overall.
“I’m extremely excited to meet these talented individuals and highlight their hard work and dedication to the woodworking craft,” said Champley. “It is a great honor to present the Home Show Woodworking Competition awards.”
Champley started in the trenches as an apprentice carpenter and joiner. He rose up the ranks as a credited tradesman, to site foreman, project supervisor, then project manager. He started his own building business, KJC Building Services, in 1990. Over the years, Champley has garnered countless awards for his innovative approaches to new construction, remodels and additions for everything from homes to colleges, restaurants, libraries and other structures. Today, he is widely recognized as an award-winning Master Builder, an environmental home inspector, and a building consultant for commercial and residential construction in both the U.S. and Australia.
Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA), the annual Greater Kansas City Home Show, which takes place March 17-19 at Bartle Hall, is one of the region’s most anticipated spring events. The Home Show brings national and local leaders in the home and garden industry together to share the latest design and remodeling ideas, inspiration and innovations.
For more information, visit KCHomeShow.com and follow the Home Show on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
Where: Bartle Hall.
When: Friday, March 17 Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, March 18 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -5 pm.
Admission: Friday, March 17 ticket: $7.00 (online only), Saturday OR Sunday Advance Tickets: $12. Otherwise, $15 at the door, or $12 in advance online and at Price Chopper grocery stores. Kids 12 and under and veterans (with photo ID) are free.
Web: KCHomeShow.com
