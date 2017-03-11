Eagle Creek homebuilders roll out new inventory homes in time for Spring

Those looking to purchase a new home in Eagle Creek this Spring now have a fresh selection of recently completed inventory homes to choose from with many more homes well underway in the newest phase of the community.
“One of the things that future residents love about Eagle Creek is that they have homes by five different homebuilders to choose from,” explains Mary Hayden, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager with Ryan Kennedy. “From the style of floor plans to color palettes and finishes, having options means that each home is unique. Our builders offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience and part of what I love most is matching customers with a builder that can best meet their needs.”
New to Eagle Creek is Summit Custom Homes’ Charleston, a 2-story home with a Tuscan-style façade, five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Located on a spacious corner lot, this home is close to one of the neighborhood’s two swimming pools and offers an expanded covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with Bosch brand appliances, large kitchen island, walk-in pantry and enameled custom cabinets and all bathrooms are stylishly appointed with quartz countertops.
The Augusta, a 2-story home by longtime Eagle Creek builder, SAB Homes, offers luxurious details and designer finishes that include a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace flanked by custom built-in bookshelves in the great room and a well-equipped kitchen with a large granite island, gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. All bathrooms feature tile throughout and a daylight lower level allows for future expansion opportunities with plenty of windows and space.
JFE Construction’s must-see reverse 11/2-story home, the Creekside III, showcases rustic yet modern design that includes white wainscoting in the entry, hardwoods throughout the open main floor and a sliding barn door. Situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, the walkout lower level comes complete with two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, second entertainment area and wet bar.
Five additional completed inventory homes include ranch, reverse 11/2-story and 2-story floor plans and homes by Aspen Homes and McFarland Custom Builders will be complete by early summer.
“Building a custom home is also an option for those looking to live in Eagle Creek,” said Hayden. “I would encourage those considering building to visit our sales center at 2412 SW Hickory Lane to learn more about the experience. We have a book of floor plans to flip through and information on homesite availability and pricing.”
Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Eagle Creek is in Lee’s Summit off Pryor Road, three miles south of Interstate 470. Residents enjoy the country-like setting, while popular shopping centers, grocery stores and lively downtown Lee’s Summit are just minutes away. Nearby Missouri 150 Highway also allows quick access for those desiring an easy commute to Johnson County.
“Eagle Creek has long been a popular choice among those looking to build or buy new,” said Hayden. “It’s location within the attendance area of Lee’s Summit West High School continues to be a big draw, as does the community’s history of steadily increasing home values, proximity to highways and major shopping areas and family-friendly amenities”
Large stone monuments and generous landscaping greet residents at both entrances and two community swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails connecting to a 27-acre city park provide families and individuals a place to relax and unwind just outside their front door.
Eagle Creek is in the highly acclaimed Lee’s Summit School District, including the commonly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area. Children also attend Summit Lakes Middle School and Hawthorn Hill Elementary School.
“Aside from the school district, the neighborhood amenities and sense of community throughout are a big draw for homebuyers,” explained Hayden. “People watch out for their neighbors here and sunny weekends guarantee a pool and playground full of children.”
The mixed-use community features townhomes, single-family homes and land for future villas or other neighborhood friendly mixed-uses. The master-plan allows for homes in a range of price points to accommodate different lifestyles and, once complete, will include 1000 residences.
Eagle Creek is developed by Hunt Midwest, a leader in master-planned community development for over 20 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagle Creek
Prices: Starting in the low $300,000s.
Location: 2412 SW Hickory Lane, Lee’s Summit
Hours: Open daily, 12 pm – 5pm
Contact: Ryan Kennedy and Mary Hayden at 816-554-1318
Web: HuntMidwestKC.com
