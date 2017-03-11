Right offer leads to quick sale, closing

Over 30 years ago, a job transfer brought Linda and Rob Roberson from Joplin, Mo., to Lee’s Summit. When they both retired, it was time to move back to Joplin to be near their children and grandchildren.
But first, they had a home to sell.
“We knew it needed a lot of work, work that we didn’t want to undertake,” Linda Roberson said. “We’d read several articles about KC Property Pros (now BrandonBuysKC) and we decided to call Brandon when it came to make to the move.”
That is Brandon Logan of BrandonBuysKC.
A few days after Logan toured the Roberson home they signed a contract, and closed in just three weeks.
“We came to terms easily,” Roberson explained. “I’d done some research on the value of our home and what it would probably cost to update it, so I had an idea what we should get. Brandon’s offer was within a couple of thousand of what I estimated.”
Roberson was impressed with the smooth process. “Brandon let us stay in the house a week after we closed so we could finish getting ready to move, and we had the money from the sale to help us do that. Brandon was very accommodating. A big part of downsizing is having a lot of things to get rid of. We gave some away and threw some away, but Brandon told us from the beginning if we had some things we couldn’t get rid of to leave them and he’d take care of it.”
The Robersons are among many people who have turned to BrandonBuysKC when they have a difficult house to sell, don’t want to go through a more conventional selling process or need a quick, guaranteed sale.
BrandonBuysKC, started by Logan in 2005 and joined by Brett Shelton in 2009, offers a variety of solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership, including inheritance, being behind on taxes, too many repairs, downsizing, divorce, death of a loved one, job loss, or another situation.
Logan’s extensive real estate experience allows him to realistically value the homes the company purchases. Because of this expertise, after touring a house he can usually make an offer within 24 hours. And, since the company pays cash, closing can be within as little as a week. Logan also offers homeowners the best advice on how to sell their home, even if BrandonBuysKC isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust, that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
According to Logan, even the savviest of homeowners who keep up on all maintenance and repairs can find that their home is unsellable because they won’t pass inspections. “Sometimes it turns out that the house has asbestos tile and lead paint that need to be removed, or wiring and plumbing that needs to be brought up to code.”
These types of repairs can be very expensive, Logan said, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design. “It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic. I’ve seen good people make expensive mistakes rehabbing their home, either from hiring bad contractors to something as simple as picking out the wrong colors. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
Shelton, who possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling, said working with a local company is important.
“BrandonBuysKC offers advantages that national companies cannot, because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values,” he said. “And, we use our own local construction company to do the renovations, and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City. These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors.”
Roberson said she and her husband highly recommend the company to anyone who faces circumstances similar to theirs. “Brandon is easy to deal with. We never felt pressured. He appears very laid back, but you can tell he’s a hard worker. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com.
