New neighborhoods expand selection at established resort-style community

Spring is (almost) in the air, and with the new season comes the bloom of new activity at Cedar Creek, the iconic Johnson County community that envelops homeowners in the luxury of resort-style living.
Three new neighborhoods are underway, adding to the already dozen-plus neighborhoods that offer varying price points and distinctive architectural styles. Valley Ridge, tucked away near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and a community swimming pool, offers nearly 60 spectacular homesites that take full advantage of the neighborhood’s naturally rolling, semi-wooded terrain. Homesites are priced from $72,500 to $125,000, while homes start in the mid-$400,000s. New model homes will soon be under construction from several Cedar Creek builders, including James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes, Newmark Homes and C&M Builders. The models are scheduled for a fall completion.
Prospective buyers who covet wooded views near Cedar Creek’s picturesque Shadow Lake will love Hidden Lake Estates. Walkout, daylight and level homesites are thoughtfully interspersed with wooded areas, resulting in enviable scenery. Homesites are priced from $130,000 to $235,000, with homes starting in the upper $600,000s. Several speculative homes are underway in Hidden Lake Estates, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to accommodate various move-in timelines. Speculative builders include Don Julian Homes, Starr Homes, Roeser Homes, Larson Building Company, C&M Builders, Todd Hill Homes and James Engle Custom Homes.
Last but not least, The Ridge at Shadow Glen is a haven for prospective buyers in the market for golf course and valley views. More than 25 homesites await in a scenic enclave that’s located by the fifth hole of Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homesites, which offer an average width of 70 feet, are priced from $75,000 to $225,000. Homes start in the mid-$500,000s, and include the convenience of provided maintenance—more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer!
The new neighborhoods make exciting additions to Cedar Creek, but the activity doesn’t stop there. Construction continues in The Crossings at Southglen, a family-friendly destination thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool. Several speculative homes are available for immediate move-in, including two four bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom Wakefield floor plans by Rodrock Homes, a three-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom Azalea floor plan from Roeser Homes and a four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom Brentwood floor plan from Braklow Custom Homes. Prices range from the low to mid-$400,000s.
The warmer months are the best time of the year to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive, resort-style amenities package, the perfect antidote to hectic school and work schedules. Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe Northwest High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Cedar Creek
- Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
- Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
- Web: www.CedarCreek-KC.com
