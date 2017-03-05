Midrange price, high-end perks: The Enclaves at Prairie Star and Cedar Point

Maintenance free—those words are music to any homeowner’s ears. But many think that maintenance free living comes with a high price tag. It can but there are more midrange neighborhoods popping up that are including snow removal, yard care and trash removal in their coverage through homeowners association fees. Two such neighborhoods, Enclave at Cedar Pointe and the Enclave at Prairie Star, are currently taking reservations though developer and builder Lambie Custom Homes Inc.
Lambie Custom has been building custom homes for 38 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Lambie Custom Homes are primarily in Southern Johnson County, but they can and have built throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. With prices ranging from the mid-$300s to $4 million plus, Lambie Custom homes are truly accessible to clients in any price range or stage of life.
Although Lambie Custom offers ranches, maintenance-free villas, 1 ½- stories, reverse ranches and two story options, within each model there is plenty of room for customization. Seldom do they build any one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. At Lambie Custom, they enjoy the process of working directly with a client and architect to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness for people from all stages of life.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe is located at 133rd Street and State Line Road. The exclusive community features two cul-de-sacs and will feature home plans including 1 ½- story, ranch, and reverse 1.5 stories with two bedrooms on the first floor with lower level entertainment areas.
The Enclave at Cedar Pointe is a cozy community of 24 lots, 12 of which are still available. With several different floor plans to choose from, buyers can enjoy easy living with main floor master bedrooms and plenty of space for outdoor living as well. Several of the lots feature mature trees and can accommodate three car side entry garages.
Proximity is another strong feature of the Enclave at Cedar Pointe. It lies just minutes away from the Leawood South Golf Course, great dining and plenty of shopping and recreational options. Homes with lots range from $500,000 to $800,000 depending on plan and custom finishes.
For those looking in the Shawnee area, the Enclave at Prairie Star might be a good fit. This community is brand new with open availability. It also features two cul-de-sacs for a quiet, friendly neighborhood feel. Located at Prairie Star Parkway, the community has great access to highways 7, 10 and 435. It’s also close to shopping, dining and recreation, including the Falcon Ridge Golf Course.
Within the Enclave at Prairie Star, homeowners may choose a ranch, 1.5 story, or reverse 1.5 story, allowing them the option of having bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces on one floor. In 1.5 and reverse 1.5 stories, additional bedrooms on upper or lower floors can accommodate guests while entertainment areas can be built out to their bespoke specifications. Prices start at $400,000.
“People want to spend time going out to dinner, spending time with their families or traveling, not worrying about yard work. These communities give them that option of worry free living,” says Lambie.
One main story, maintenance free living has become really attractive to a wide range of ages, including new families.
“Many want to be able to have their kids on the same floor now. Ranches and 1.5 stories can provide that ease for them,” says Lambie. With great schools like Prairie Star Elementary, young families are sure to flock to the community.
For many, living a simpler life is the dream and the homes at the Enclave at Cedar Pointe and the Enclave at Prairie Star will make those dreams come true, all with the personalized service and attention to detail that has made Lambie Custom Homes inc. a treasured partner to homebuyers for the last three decades. For more information about these communities or any of the Lambie Custom floor plans, www.lambiecustom.com or visit their office at 8712 W. 151st St. Overland Park, KS, 913-897-0040.
