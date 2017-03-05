Now in final phase, Summerwood offers suburban retreat

When Matt and Kelsey Ronan were shopping for a new home, they settled on Summerwood’s welcoming neighborhood vibes. That intangible ultimately sold the young couple on Rodrock Homes’ community in south Overland Park that boasts more than 50 acres of natural green space.
“We visited Summerwood’s models and fell in love with the Summerlin EX because of the open floor plan, main level bonus rooms, gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage and a walk-in pantry and first-floor master suite,” said Matt Ronan of the couple’s home shopping expedition. “We contemplated building that floor plan in another community, but kept coming back to the families we saw out and about in Summerwood, the kids playing, the overall ambience.”
The Ronans moved into their custom built Summerlin in mid-December, just in time to entertain Kelsey’s family for the holidays.
“Building the house was a nine-month whirlwind because we were also expecting our second child in November,” Matt Ronan said. “But the Rodrock Homes experience was great from the beginning—our project manager, Al Vanderweide and assistant project manager Josh Kennison ensured all our questions were answered, kept things on track and helped streamline the process.”
Another factor in the couple’s decision to purchase in Summerwood was the acclaimed Blue Valley School District.
“Wherever we purchased, we knew it would be in Blue Valley,” Ronan said.
Unique suburban retreat. Far away from the city’s hectic pace, the community offers a private stocked fishing lake with fountain, kid-friendly sports court, zero-depth entry lagoon-style pool with cabanas, scenic views to be enjoyed from over two miles of neighborhood trails and spacious home sites.
“Discerning homeowners, like the Ronans, identify with the many benefits of living in Summerwood,” said Angela Fitzgerald, Summerwood community manager and a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC. “It feels like a special escape, yet is a short distance from everything you need.”
Every well-conceived element of Summerwood adds up to a picture-perfect location—much more than a home, the community represents a lifestyle enhanced by generous amenities. According to Ellen Murphy, a real estate agent with ReeceNichols, the fishing lake was a favorite amenity for clients who purchased a home in the estate section of Summerwood.
“Their son fishes on a regular basis and always catches decent-sized fish,” she said. “Plus the family enjoyed the large expanse of green space and frequent neighborhood gatherings—a genuine community feel.”
“Summerwood also represents a rare chance for estate buyers to purchase a home or build in a truly exceptional neighborhood,” Fitzgerald said.
Uncompromised beauty in Summerwood Estates. Summerwood’s well-deserved reputation as a striking community defined by a family-friendly environment, bountiful open spaces and close proximity to desirable schools extends into Summerwood Estates. Mike O’Dell, a real estate agent with Group O’Dell Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty Partners, Inc., notes Summerwood’s unique aspects appeals to buyers eager for estate homes with quality craftsmanship, along with an opportunity to build.
“Summerwood Estates has the Rodrock experience that attracts families,” O’Dell said. “Buyers appreciate multiple floor plan options and the ability to build a house that suits their needs in a community with a great feel and design. It’s a place to enjoy spectacular sunsets, terrific amenities and a convivial ambience.”
Jeff Robinson, president of J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, built The Quintessa, a reverse story-and-a- half featuring transitional design with modern accents, in Summerwood Estates for the Homebuilders Association’s Artisan Home Tour. Robinson highlights open space, water views and architectural quality as top reasons homebuyers choose the community.
“Summerwood Estates has things difficult to find in a new homes community—there’s a variety of designs, gorgeous green space and beautiful interior lots,” he said. “It’s a real jewel.”
Buy now—immediate inventory available. “Summerwood and Summerwood Estates have something for every buyer desiring a distinctive home,” said Michelle Capek, Summerwood community manager and a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC. “We’re in the final phase and anticipate brisk sales this spring as people search for the perfect community to move into or build.”
With prices from $450,000 to more than $1 million, Summerwood and Summerwood Estates have homes to satisfy every budget. And you can enjoy living in this award-winning community this spring—current inventory includes The Telluride ($1,275,000), a home exuding modern mountain luxury, available for immediate purchase in Summerwood Estates. Six prime home sites remain, including level and daylight, and buyers can bring their own builder with approved plans.
In Summerwood, the two-story Chesapeake II ($723,000), two-story Hepton ($668,000) and 1.5-story Summerlin EX ($646,00), all stunning former model homes, are ready for immediate move-in, among others.
Visit Summerwood today from noon - 5 p.m. With ideal home sites still available to build and a robust inventory of homes ready for immediate move-in to 90 days, make plans to visit Summerwood ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes and hours throughout the week, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
