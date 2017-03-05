Rodrock Development’s Forest View fields beauty, value, and family fun

When Joanna Brown and her family were in the market for a new home some six years ago, Joanna had a comprehensive checklist of must-haves. After all, as a realtor for Better Homes and Gardens, Joanna knew more than most about the home-buying process.
“As a young family, we looked for a neighborhood that would meet our needs, not only regarding a solid investment in terms of home value (as a realtor, this is high on my list!), but also offered plenty of outdoor activities, street safety, a strong school system, and a sense of community,” she recalls.
When the Browns stumbled upon Rodrock Development’s Forest View, located just west of Highway 7 on 119th Street, they found a community that exceeded all of their expectations. Comprised of The Estates of Forest View, The Hills of Forest View, and The Meadows of Forest View, the community sits atop a gently winding boulevard, past a cascading 50-foot waterfall, natural rock bluffs, and lush greenery.
“Forest View is such a well thought out community,” Joanna says. “The beautiful waterfall welcomes you home every day, the elementary school is within walking distance to most families, the park, pool, and splash park are centrally located, and the sidewalks and paths keep friends just a short walk away.”
Still, Joanna continues, one of the best parts is the thoughtful planning of each and every street. “Forest View contains little traffic on residential side streets and even boasts 40 separate cul-de-sacs, which brings with it an abundance of safety, fellowship, and socializing for all ages! If the sun is shining, you’re guaranteed to find neighbors chatting while walking the dog, working in the yard, supervising playing children, and helping one another with home projects. One of our favorite traditions is hosting a block party for all the neighbors. We’ve made such great friends in Forest View!”
Builders likewise appreciate the rare gem that is Forest View and have built some of their finest spec homes in the community. There are some nine finished homes, with more in various stages of construction.
“There are also approximately 150 lots available on which buyers can build their dream home,” says Linda Roberts, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “We have walkout, daylight, and flat lots, many offering a beautiful view of heavily wooded park, home to abundant wildlife.”
Among the move-in ready homes is a rustic chalet-styled abode by Tabernacle Homes. “This beautiful 1.5-story sits on a walkout, wooded lot and includes a huge Great Room with vaulted exposed truss/beam ceiling, a stone fireplace, and a wall of windows overlooking woods,” says Linda. “It offers a gourmet kitchen, expansive pantry, private master suite, and more—all for $649,950.”
Also on a walkout lot is the favorite Chesapeake II by Hilmann Home Building. “This reverse 1.5-story boasts random-width hardwood floors, a center island kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry, and spacious dining area,” Linda continues. “The master suite is absolutely sublime, with granite double vanities, a separate tub and shower, and large closet leading into a convenient laundry room. This home is priced to sell at $449,950.”
James Engle Custom Homes’ popular Sanibel reverse sitting on a wooded walkout lot is also not to be missed, Linda adds. “The spacious Great Room has a fireplace and large bank of windows looking out to the covered deck, complete with outdoor fireplace, perfect for quiet evenings or entertaining! An expansive lower level has a wonderful wet bar and versatile areas allowing for multiple entertainment options. The recreation room walks out to the patio and private, wooded yard.”
Two other homes round out these impressive offerings, including J. S. Robinson Fine Homes’ Catalina II “A” reverse 1.5 story with 3,300 square feet of living space, a gourmet kitchen with built-in hutch, covered deck, and more. And Prieb Homes offers the spacious 2-story Hailey on a corner lot. “Formal dining and main level office/5th bedroom illustrate the thoughtful design,” Linda says. “With more than 2,900 square feet of living space, it’s priced to sell quickly at $400,000.”
But these homes won’t sit empty for long. Forest View offers gorgeous sights, ample amenities, and a fantastically friendly environment. Take a quick drive past the serene waterfall on Clare and discover what Forest View’s devoted residents already know by heart.
Forest View
- Location: 23911 West 121st Street, Olathe
- Prices: Homes from $350,000 to $600,000
- Contact: Bruce Stout or Linda Roberts, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-254-1000, forestview@rodrock.com
- Web: Rodrock.com
