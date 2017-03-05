Take back your ‘me’ time

If your days are spent juggling a hectic schedule, moving from one thing to the next while struggling to keep your calendar and to-do list straight, you’re not alone — but that doesn’t make a busy lifestyle any easier to deal with! What if, instead of feeling stressed, tired and overworked, you could reclaim some “me” time — a chance to simply relax by yourself, reducing stress and restoring energy?
The spring season is one of the best times to enjoy all that Cottonwood Canyon has to offer. Native grasses and flowers are in full splendor. Green-tipped trees provide both seclusion and scenery. A lake and streams attract birds and other wildlife. And in the midst of it all, Canyon Farms Golf Club beckons with a course that’s as challenging as it is beautiful. Thanks to the freedom of lock-and-leave convenience, paired with a maintenance-provided home, Cottonwood Canyon homeowners can eliminate the nuisance of exterior chores and tasks and, instead, take full advantage of their “me” time.
The ease of the Cottonwood Canyon lifestyle starts at home. Prospective buyers can work with the community’s building team — B.L. Rieke Custom Homes, Tom French Homes, LG Homes, Starr Homes, Don Julian Builders and Befort Construction, to name a few — to create the perfectly sized, maintenance-provided home on one of Cottonwood Canyon’s appealing homesites, almost all of which back to green space, golf greens or the lake.
Now, in fact, is an ideal time to secure some of the best locations in the community. A new phase of 19 homesites is now available for reservations, as well as the last remaining locations along 94th Street. Eight of the homesites are walkout locations with southern exposures that overlook a picturesque natural green space and streamway. And for prospective buyers who covet golf course living, five of the new homesites overlook the secluded 13th hole of Canyon Farms Golf Club, complete with eastern exposure—the perfect spot to sip your favorite coffee while enjoying the sunrise.
The enticing variety doesn’t end with the homesites. Cottonwood Canyon’s builders also offer a fresh, exciting array of floor plans that range in size from 2,800 to more than 5,000 square feet. Open, airy layouts are enhanced with thoughtful, custom-quality finishes and vaulted ceilings. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.
Outside the home, residents can take full advantage of the convenience of provided maintenance. Low homeowner association dues include snow removal, trash pick-up and lawn maintenance, giving homeowners more time to enjoy what they love in Cottonwood Canyon and the surrounding metro area.
The community’s prime location puts Cottonwood Canyon homeowners in the midst of the thriving Lenexa community, just minutes away from Kansas 10 and Interstates 435 and 35. With the recent completion of Mill Creek Road, homeowners are just a short walk away from the new Lenexa Civic Center, located within the broader Lenexa City Center, that’s scheduled to open this year. The development will serve as a mixed-use hub that includes a public market, indoor aquatic center, fitness facilities and a public art gallery. Several Lenexa Public Market tenants have recently been announced, including The Roasterie, Foo’s Fabulous Café, topp’d Pizza + Salads, Lenexa Locale and Marilyn’s Mad Treats.
Instead of spending some of the most beautiful days of the year worrying about lawn maintenance, escape the burden of the mundane and take back your “me” time. Cottonwood Canyon—and your newly unencumbered lifestyle—await.
Cottonwood Canyon
- Prices: From $450,000 to over $1 million
- Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
- Hours: 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
- Contact: Angie Ripley or Nita Criswell at 913-492-4444 or cottonwoodcanyonks@gmail.com.
- Web: www.cottonwoodcanyonks.com
