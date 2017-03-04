Successful Realtor offers tips to help sellers select an agent

You’ve decided to take the leap and sell your home. Now that you’ve taken that first step, it’s time to make another important decision: choosing an agent to guide the sale. You may be daunted by the task, but Sharon G. Aubuchon, a Realtor with RE/MAX Premier Realty, draws on her experience as one of the most successful Realtors in Kansas City to offer tips to help you make the best choice.
If you have a particular agent in mind — or you’re doing research — Aubuchon recommended looking at listing photos. They say pictures are worth 1,000 words — and that’s never more true than in real estate. High-quality, professional photos are key to not only attracting a prospective buyer’s eye, but also helping that buyer envision their life in the home. Grainy, dim photos that are hard to see might hinder the sales process, resulting in a longer-than-expected timeline and diminished buyer traffic.
Selling a home can be a demanding process for an agent. Juggling calls, scheduling and hosting open houses, coordinating showings and other responsibilities — it’s a lot to handle. One suggestion from Aubuchon is to do what you can to check a prospective agent’s availability.
“Real estate is as unpredictable as giving birth,” Aubuchon said. “You have to be ready at all times, because you never know when an offer might come. For example, I do an incredible amount of business every time I vacation. I was on a cruise in December and sold two homes while I was gone!”
Before you put your home on the market, you likely want to make some repairs and updates. This is where support and assistance from an agent is especially important. It’s best to work with someone who has a critical eye and can make suggestions that will have the most impact on prospective buyers, including staging.
Aubuchon often brings in a professional stager to help clients. The process typically involves replacing existing furniture with more current pieces and focusing on important yet overlooked areas like lighting. Staging a home might also involve re-painting the interior with on-trend hues, but nothing too dramatic.
“My stager/designer recommends pulling a paint card that generally has four to five colors on it and using that single card for colors throughout the house,” she said.
By taking more time to prepare the home for showings, you’re more likely to have a strong start once the listing is live — and that can be even more important if you find yourself in a crowded seller’s market.
Technology continues to change the way we live and work—and real estate is no exception. A number of technologically enhanced services can assist Realtors and clients throughout the buying and selling process. Aubuchon recommended finding an agent who uses two particular resources. The first, Centralized Showing, provides tools to help agents more efficiently manage showings, including a mobile app. Additionally, sellers stay in the loop with showing communication and feedback and the ability to approve showing requests via text or email.
Aubuchon also recommended finding an agent who uses iBox, instead of a more traditional combination box, to keep homes secure. The infrared keybox isn’t only durable; it also records details each time the lock is opened, so that the listing agent can keep track of access information.
By doing a bit of due diligence before you select an agent to work with, you’ll make an informed decision that will likely lead to a more successful selling experience. Above all else, look for someone who is truly dedicated to what they do.
“I’m a people-pleaser and I care about people loving their homes,” she said. “And my service doesn’t stop at the closing. If someone wants to call me later with a question or in need of a contact, I give the client that information. I’m going to be there for them.”
