In Rodrock Developments, families come first

For Darol Rodrock, it always comes back to family. With more than 3 decades in the business, Darol has dedicated himself to creating thriving, one-of-a-kind neighborhoods that better families…and the city as a whole.
It’s a difference his residents notice—and take to heart. “I come from a small town in Iowa, where everyone keeps an eye on everyone, and they’re friendly and still wave,” says Rudy Bonnstetter, a homeowner in The Greens of Chapel Creek. “That can get lost in bigger areas, but in this community you absolutely have that. People take the time to say hello, wave, and there’s a good sense of community.”
And, Rudy says, people truly look out for each other. “I recently got a text from a neighbor when I’d forgotten to put my garage door down. People are really bonded together here and look out for each other. There’s a real sense of security that comes with that.”
Such camaraderie, security, and friendliness are no accident. Darol carefully constructs communities that foster friendship and families. Neighborhoods are laced with paved trails, linking neighbors and providing easy access to the communities’ amenities and local schools.
Amazing amenities—including playgrounds, zero-entry pools, clubhouses with workout facilities, sports courts, and more—delight families and build a sense of community. Darol only builds in top-rated school districts, and his communities offer quiet cul-de-sacs, ample green space, and are close to shopping and more.
Friendships and families are further nurtured through get-togethers hosted by Darol’s Moms’ Council. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including Memorial Day pool-opening parties, outdoor movie nights, pumpkin-carving contests, and ongoing Farmers’ Markets. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.
“Rodrock Development offers such a wide array of events and volunteer opportunities,” says Joanna Brown, a resident of Forest View. “The Moms’ Council is wonderful, putting on several memorable events every year! My children love the Easter egg hunt, 4th of July bike parade, Fall fest, and, of course, meeting Santa every December.”
The Moms’ Council’s events help break down the barriers that separate “neighbor” from “friend.” It was something the Bonnstetters, being relatively new to their neighborhood, appreciated deeply. “The Christmas hayride was such a great opportunity,” Rudy says. “Everyone was bundled up, looking at the holiday lights, and it brought back the sense of an old-fashioned Christmas.”
But that’s only the beginning to what Rodrock communities offer. Joanna heads up the Forest View Welcome Committee, which keeps track of every new resident or family that moves into the neighborhood.
“Our committee welcomes families within the first few weeks of moving in with a gift and information regarding the area,” she says. “This is such a wonderful way to offer a warm, sincere welcome. The Social Committee also organizes events, including Happy Hour and dinners, as well as trips to the T-Bones game for the entire family! There are so many ways to get involved and meet people within Forest View, and this really sets our community apart.”
This focus on friendship quickly resonated with Casey Wells of Stonebridge Meadows. “We were concerned moving in December that everyone would be tucked away until springtime; however, that wasn’t the case. Multiple neighbors stopped to introduce themselves and brought housewarming gifts within days of moving in. We moved here from Texas, and the difference so far has been the people. We truly couldn’t be happier with our choice of moving into this community.”
Casey believes Stonebridge Meadows has done an excellent job setting an atmosphere that promotes family friendliness. “We are very excited about the amenities! We love the fact that there are multiple pools to choose from, playgrounds dotted all throughout the neighborhoods, and extensive walking and biking trails to explore.”
The Bonnstetters have found the pool to be an ideal place to unwind—and meet friends. “After a hard day at work, there’s nothing better than coming to the pool and watching the kids splash and play,” Rudy says. “It’s a good opportunity to talk to people you don’t know. It’s nice to have so many options, including movies at the pool, barbeques, and more. In the summer months, there’s something scheduled every few weeks!”
All these thoughtful extras help ensure Darol’s communities become THE place for families to gather and grow; they set a special tone that no other developer can quite capture.
