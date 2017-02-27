Barnes Realty Finds the best prices for sellers of rural property

Buying and selling are two sides of the same coin, especially in real estate. So can an agent stay true to the seller while the buyer gets just what they are looking for and no surprises, all at a fair price? Jamie Barnes, owner and agent at Barnes Realty believes that you can.
Barnes Realty has been in the business of selling rural property now for over 40 years. They specialize in farmland and recreational property, but also offer hunting leases, residential and commercial sales from three offices in the area—Mound City, Platte City and Hiawatha, Ks. For them, that balancing act is worth it to have satisfied customers on both sides of the aisle.
Currently, they are marketing several land auctions. One is for two parcels of land near Fillmore, Mo. The tracts are timbered with some open tillable land, and are available in two affordable sizes, one a 60-acre parcel and one 28 acre parcel. Both are ideal for hunting deer and turkey with broad swaths of standing trees as well as tillable soil for food stands. Lots of corn planted annually makes for massive whitetail deer that brings in trophy hunters from afar. The nearby Nodaway River offers a stable water source as well.
These tracts are offered online. Bidding registration is simple, easy and free. Having an online auction is the perfect example of Barnes Realty’s commitment to creating an easy experience for buyers.
“Buyers only have to register on our site once and then they can bid on any auction from that point forward. If they don’t want to fight the technology, we are happy to have them into the office to use our computers or bid in real time on the ending day of the auction,” says Barnes.
This flexibility is coupled with a vast amount of information about the land for sale. Detailed printable brochures are available as well as high definition aerial footage of the land. For those interested in the two tracts, a full brochure is available on their website at www.BarnesRealty.com/auction.
As with any online auction, Barnes expects most bidding to take place in the last few days but with an ending date of May 1st, there is plenty of time to check out the land both online and with the guidance of the agents of Barnes.
“This {online auction} is a very affordable way to sell property. We don’t always rent a facility to conduct the auction. As with all our auctions, our comprehensive email list for recreational buyers is used. We also mail detailed brochures to area landowners, and we run radio ads to be sure we don’t miss any prospects. I am confident we reach all potential buyers in the given point in time we are marketing a particular property, then we allow enough time so buyers have the chance to adequately research the property, obtain financing and be prepared to bid on it and buy it,” says Barnes.
These two parcels of land offer plenty of opportunity for prime hunting but that’s not the only thing they could be used for. With the opportunity to tap into the Holt County power grid, long-term RV campers could be accommodated, or if you just need a place to ride that new UTV or just get outdoors. If buyers wanted to go so far as to build on the land, Barnes can point them to the companies needed to dig wells or add any other improvements.
Finally, the most significant aspect of this offering is the question of absolute:
Barnes Realty typically doesn’t recommend an absolute auction, and this seller was going to let it go regardless of price. Of course things can change . . . this is not advertised as an absolute sale, so it could be a fantastic opportunity for a buyer!
The opportunity to own land is an important one and it’s even better if it can be done in an affordable way. With these two parcels of land, Barnes Realty is showing that both buyers and sellers can be appeased with ease of buying and the effort to get the right buyers in the door. With this particular piece of land, buyers have a great chance at buying their own slice of serenity for a great price.
For more information on the online auction, visit www.BarnesRealty.com/auction.
Barnes Realty
Online Auction for two parcels of land in Holt County, ideal for hunting
Auction ends May 1st..
Web: www.BarnesRealty.com
