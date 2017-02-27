Affordable new homes near new Olathe West High School, Gardner intermodal corridor

Prospective homeowners seeking beautiful, affordable new homes in two appealing Johnson County locations have exciting options thanks to Sallee Development. Two of the newer communities in Sallee Development’s extensive portfolio of neighborhoods—Whitetail, in Olathe; and St. John’s Highlands, in Gardner—offer a coveted combination of affordability, accessibility and appealing floor plans.
Nestled within scenic treed terrain near the intersection of Kansas 7 and S. Lone Elm Road awaits Whitetail. Construction in the neighborhood kicked off last summer and continues at a brisk pace. That’s great news for prospective buyers, who can choose from several inventory homes that offer closings in 30 to 45 days. For buyers who prefer to make selections on customization options that include features and finishes, additional inventory homes are in the early stages of construction.
Homesites are also available for buyers who prefer a custom-built home, but they’re going fast. Out of a total of 57 homesites, approximately 16 remain, a testament to Whitetail’s appeal among buyers searching for quality-built, affordable homes in an idyllic Johnson County location.
A furnished model home recently opened, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to see firsthand the work of Whitetail builder Johnnie Adams Homes. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Greystone floor plan offers a spacious living area with fireplace that effortlessly transitions into the kitchen and dining room. A covered patio off of the dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding views. The home’s lower level offers an appealing combination of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a large recreation room and ample storage space.
Johnnie Adams Homes offers an appealing variety of floor plans, each with distinctive features. Yet homes also share coveted features like a three-car garage, granite kitchen countertops, under-mount kitchen sinks and hardwood floors. The affordable price points are further enhanced by thoughtfully selected features that ensure efficiency and durability, including 92 percent efficient furnaces, whole-house humidifiers and tiled bathroom floors.
And thanks to the dedicated professionals at Whitetail, buyers can count on an attentive, personalized experience that ensures their new home is a perfect fit.
“What we offer at Whitetail isn’t your typical sales center,” said JW Snell, who markets the community for Sallee Development. “We take the time to get to know each buyer so that we can truly understand a family’s needs, then tailor the ideal floor plan for their particular lifestyle. Ensuring each customer is satisfied throughout the buying and building process is among our top priorities, and we’ve had numerous buyers comment how easy and stress-free we make that process.”
Home prices at Whitetail range from the mid- to upper $200,000s, a fantastic value in the heart of Olathe. The community’s ideal location not only puts homeowners within minutes of a variety of shopping, dining and services, but also within a short drive of several highways for easy access to points of interest throughout the greater Kansas City area.
Whitetail is also in close proximity to popular Johnson County destination Lake Olathe, a 170-acre lake surrounded by a 208-acre park that’s set to undergo a significant, multimillion dollar expansion. New amenities will include a botanical garden, event center, swimming beach, zip line, ropes course and marina, all within minutes of Whitetail.
For families interested in moving to Whitetail, the community is served by the Olathe School District, including Clearwater Creek Elementary, Oregon Trail Middle and, nearby, the newly built Olathe West High School. The new school is eagerly anticipated, with features that include an open, campus-like layout divided into four communities (one for each grade level) to encourage flexibility and collaboration.
Sallee Development isn’t just committed to creating exemplary yet affordable new home communities; they’re also dedicated to giving back to the community, including the people that make Kansas City such a great place to live. Whitetail is one of several Sallee Development communities that recognizes what the company calls Hometown Heroes, including firefighters, medical professionals, military, police officers and teachers—in short, those who give their time and talent to not only help others, but also make their communities a better place to live and work.
To celebrate those deserving individuals, Hometown Heroes receive a $2,000 incentive at participating Sallee Development communities. That incentive can be used any way a homeowner wishes, including on upgrades or toward the purchase price of the new home.
The Hometown Heroes incentive also includes another nearby Sallee Development community, St. Johns Highlands, located in Gardner. The neighborhood is conveniently located near the rapidly expanding intermodal and logistics development in Gardner, including the new Amazon distribution center, making St. Johns Highlands an ideal choice for families who want to live and work in the Gardner area.
Six inventory homes are underway in St. John’s Highlands, all from Johnnie Adams Homes. Prices range from $219,950 to $259,950, and homesites are also available for custom-built homes.
Make plans today to stop by Whitetail and experience all that the Olathe community has to offer.
Interested buyers can also get more details about St. Johns Highlands at Whitetail. Visit www.SalleeDevelopment.com for community information or call JW Snell at (913) 296-3573.
Whitetail
Prices: Mid-$200,000s to $299,000
Directions: Interstate 35 south to Old Highway 56. Turn right on S. Lone Elm Road and take first left onto W. 143rd St./Dennis Avenue. Turn right onto S. Landon Street to the model home.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday
Contact: 913-296-3573
Web: www.SalleeDevelopment.com
