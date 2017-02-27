The Reserve at Riverstone offers luxury living in the Northland

The Reserve at Riverstone has become a top choice for Northland homebuyers looking for an affordable place to live and raise their family, but unwilling to sacrifice on convenience and location.
“We were initially drawn to The Reserve at Riverstone because of its location,” said Marcy Schumacher, one of the community’s first residents. “We love that we’re within walking distance to Zona Rosa and other retail stores and have quick access to several major highways, making getting anywhere in the city quick and easy.”
The Reserve at Riverstone is located off NW Old Tiffany Springs Road, just north of MO-152 and west of I-29 and is part of a mixed-use neighborhood that also includes a seniors housing community, luxury apartment complex and eventual for-sale townhomes and neighborhood friendly retail shops or offices. Family oriented hotspots are close by including the Tiffany Sports Complex and Springs Water Park just across the street and Zona Rosa, less than a mile away.
Another draw to the neighborhood is its proximity to Kansas City International Airport. The 10-minute drive from Riverstone make it an attractive choice for those who travel for work.
“There are many reasons we decided to build a home in Riverstone,” explains Schumacher. “Knowing that it was a Hunt Midwest community was a big seller for us. We wanted our home to be in the Park Hill school district in a neighborhood with a pool and walking trails. Riverstone had everything we needed.”
Park Hill School District is consistently recognized for excellence in student academic, artistic and athletic performances. Students living in the neighborhood attend Renner Elementary School, Plaza Middle School, Congress Middle School and Park Hill High School.
The Reserve at Riverstone also boasts a brand new swimming pool and cabana, walking trails and natural areas throughout, offering residents the chance to unwind and relax only just steps outside their front door.
Adding to the community’s growing popularity is the variety of new homes and builders to choose from.
“Our home builders are proud to offer a series of ranch, reverse 1.5-story, 2-story and 1.5-story floor plans for future residents to tour,” said Lisa White, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Riverstone community manager. “We have six that are move-in ready and open to tour six days a week. The quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail from all of our builders is evident when walking through these homes and I encourage you to come see for yourself.”
Completed homes include a 2-story by Aspen Homes, a 1.5-story by Brookeview Homes and four 2-story homes by Summit Custom Homes.
Additional floor plans by Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Heartland Homes and Integrity Homes are nearing completion. For those who wish to custom build, a selection of premium homesites are available.
“Homes within the Reserve at Riverstone must meet specific design guidelines for stone and masonry facades, square footage, landscaping and address plaques,” explains White. “These requisites give the community a sense of grandeur and cohesiveness from one street to the next and sets a standard that current and future residents have come to expect.”
Model homes are open Tuesday 1-5PM, Wednesday-Sunday 12-5PM and Monday by appointment. The Reserve at Riverstone is marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols and home prices start in the upper $300,000s. For more information, visit Riverstone.HuntMidwestKC.com or call Lisa White and Linda Ludy at 816-584-2654.
The Reserve at Riverstone
Prices: Starting in the upper $300,000s.
Location: 8132 NW 89th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Directions: West on MO -152 to N Amity Avenue. North to NW Old Tiffany Springs Road, then east to community entrance.
Hours: Tuesday 1 – 5pm, Wednesday – Sunday 12-5pm and Monday by appointment.
Contact: Linda Ludy & Lisa White 816-584-2654
