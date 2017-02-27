Blessed to find an easy solution to an Inherited House

When Jane Birkholz and her siblings inherited their mother’s house, they kept it in the family until the sister living there passed away. When that happened, Birkholz’ niece, who was also living there, decided to move. The only thing left was trying to sell the house.
“[The situation] was quite a bit of a mess and I knew I couldn’t deal with it,” said Birkholz. “I saw an ad in the paper, so I called Brandon.”
That is Brandon Logan of BrandonBuysKC.
BrandonBuysKC, started by Logan in 2005 and joined by Brett Shelton in 2009, offers a variety of solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership, including inheritance, being behind on taxes, too many repairs, downsizing, divorce, death of a loved one, job loss, or another situation.
Logan’s extensive real estate experience allows him to realistically value the homes the company purchases. Because of this expertise, after touring a house he can usually make an offer within 24 hours. And, since the company pays cash, closing can be within as little as a week. Logan also offers homeowners the best advice on how to sell their home, even if BrandonBuysKC isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust, that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
For Birkholz, the company was a great fit. “[Brandon] is the nicest person, the best young man I have dealt with in a long time,” she said. “So honest; so interested in helping you with your situation and your problems. We made a deal right away.”
Even after signing a contract with BrandonBuysKC, issues can arise. In those situations, they offer a great deal of flexibility. For example, Birkholz had set a closing date with Logan, and her niece was ready to move into a condo. But, “the closing on my niece’s condo was pushed back,” recalled Birkholz, “so Brandon pushed back our closing date a week and a half without any issues. He was just a jewel.”
Logan also allowed Birkholz to leave whatever she wished in the home. “My kids and I and my niece took what we wanted and left the rest. It was such a relief not of have to deal with it. Brandon made everything so easy for me.”
For those with a home that requires a lot of work, the company has the expertise and resources to deal with that as well.
“Many houses are unsellable because they won’t pass inspections,” Logan said. “The owner may have lived there for several years and repairs have not been done. The house may have asbestos tile and lead paint that need to be removed, or wiring and plumbing that needs to be brought up to code.”
According to Logan, most buyers don’t want to buy a house and then work on it. “Today’s buyers want a move-in-ready house. Repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design. It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic. I’ve seen good people make expensive mistakes rehabbing their home, either from hiring bad contractors to something as simple as picking out the wrong colors. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
Shelton, who possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling, said working with a local company is important.
“BrandonBuysKC offers advantages that national companies cannot, because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values,” he said. “And, we use our own local construction company to do the renovations, and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City. These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors.”
Logan’s background as a real estate agent for banks is especially helpful to homeowners facing foreclosure or a short sale.
“I have experience working with banks in those situations,” Logan said. “If you know someone going through hard times and about to lose their home, have them call me as soon as possible. We can help them avoid foreclosure and get a fresh start in life.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
