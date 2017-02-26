Colton’s final phase going fast

According to the National Association of Home Builders, buyers have a short list when choosing community: location, lifestyle-enhancing floor plans and neighborhood amenities. But confidence in the builder ranks high, too—something that helped Heath and Kelli Hawk choose Rodrock Homes to create their distinctive residence in the premier Overland Park community of Colton.
“Rodrock has a reputation for building quality homes, which gave us confidence and peace-of-mind,” said Heath Hawk.
Scheduled to move in at the beginning of March, several other factors drew the couple to the neighborhood—proximity to retail, convenient access to 69 Highway and variety of home styles throughout the neighborhood.
“Colton offers not only a great location, it’s also visually appealing with floor plans to suit different lifestyles,” said Heath Hawk. “We chose the Larsen because of the main-level open layout and its cozy feel. We especially like the spacious kitchen and the hearth room.”
Like all Colton homeowners, the Hawks were paired with a team of proactive professionals to advise and guide them during the entire home-building process—the signature Rodrock Custom Experience.
“We’ve worked closely with one of Rodrock’s interior designers, Kristen Ridler, in choosing selections and finishes,“ Hawk said. “She makes a stressful process much easier and fun. Onsite, Rodrock’s Custom Division head, Tim Suiter, along with project manager Kristi Maurer and assistant project manager Tony Ahrenholtz, have been terrific to work with throughout construction—knowledgeable in answering questions and keeping us informed.”
Hawk also notes community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent Kerwin Holloway is an integral member of the team.
“He provides valuable information about the community and helps us understand the building process,” he said.
Scott and Tara Lippert, like the Hawks, were drawn to Colton for myriad reasons, including location.
“It’s easy to jump on the highway and be anywhere in Kansas City in minutes,” said Scott Lippert. “And we wanted to be in the Blue Valley School District for our two children.”
The Lipperts settled on the two-story Chesapeake II floor plan and moved into their new home in Sept. 2016.
“The seamless floor plan flows well, plus the master bedroom is on the second level, along with the other bedrooms, so we can be near our kids,” Lippert said. “We finished the basement, which walks out to a gorgeous tree line.”
Confidence in Rodrock Homes also influenced the Lipperts’ decision to build in Colton.
“We were familiar with Tim Suiter and that gave us a comfort level,” Lippert said. “He transitioned the process to Tony, who was always receptive to our requests, like adding a gas line to our outdoor barbecue pit and a wine fridge. Everyone we worked with dotted I’s and crossed T’s.”
Final phase—don’t delay. Colton, the last phase of the master planned community of Colton Lake Estates, is an intimate enclave with only 71 home sites, with 16 remaining. It features cul-de-sacs and stunning walkout and daylight home sites and a lush, wooded tree line surrounds two sides of the community, allowing most homes to enjoy water views of Colton Lake. Quietly tucked away in Overland Park on 151st Street between Antioch and Switzer, Colton attracts discerning buyers like the Hawks and Lipperts, eager to build in one of Johnson County’s most desirable new home communities.
If you have specific requirements for the home site of your dreams, chances are you’ll find the perfect one in Colton.
“With spacious walkout and daylight sites available, combined with scenic treed and water views, Colton offers a resort-like setting in the suburbs,” Holloway said. “There isn’t another new home community with the features and benefits we have for demanding buyers.”
And given the closeness to schools such as Blue Valley Southwest, Aubry Bend Middle School and Timber Creek Elementary, Colton is eyed by buyers who want top-notch educations for their children.
“With the spring selling season just gearing up, we expect home sites and available homes to go quickly,” Holloway said.
Available inventory. Colton currently has two stunning former models ready for move-in. The 1.5-story Anthem Reverse on a cul-de-sac with a walkout lower level is priced at $653,000 and the 1.5-story Monterey, featuring a covered deck and rustic hickory hardwoods throughout, is $665,500. Just in time to for your family to enjoy Colton’s pool this summer is the two-story, four-bedroom Larsen EX situated on a walkout home site that backs to a tree line, ready for occupancy in 60 days ($674,500). Other homes in progress that will be ready in 100 - 150 days include the Roanoke, Chesapeake II, Lancaster 4.5 and Ashton EX, among others. Priced from $600,000 to $718,500, there’s something to suit every budget.
Depending on the stage of finish, a Rodrock Ready home allows a buyer to personalize selections such as granite, tile, carpet, light fixtures, paint, and hardwood floor and cabinet finishes. The signature Rodrock Custom Experience, which comes with every purchase, means access to the Rodrock Design Studio and a professional interior designer like Ridler or Shay Edwards to help streamline choices—a priceless one-stop shop.
Visit Colton noon to 5 p.m. today. With prime home sites still available to build and a robust inventory of homes ready for immediate move-in to 150 days, make plans to visit Colton ahead of the Spring Parade of Homes. For a complete listing of Rodrock model homes and hours throughout the week, visit http://rodrockhomes.com/models/.
