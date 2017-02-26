New single family, villa homesites coming to Staley Hills

Northland home buyers will soon have a selection of single-family homesites and maintenance provided villa homesites to choose from in Staley Hills.
“Construction began this past week on the seventh phase of Staley Hills,” explains Jenni Mann, director of residential marketing for developer Hunt Midwest. “It will include a new entrance to the neighborhood off N. Woodland Avenue and 61 single-family homesites, many of which will back to green space. Additionally, Summit Custom Homes and Ernst Brothers Home Construction have begun building the first of 38 maintenance provided homes in the Staley Hills Villas area of the community, with completion of the first homes expected later this summer.”
Staley Hills Villas is located to the west of the existing single-family neighborhood and just north of Benton House of Staley Hills, an assisted living and memory care community also developed by Hunt Midwest. Benton House is slated to open mid-summer and will offer one- and two-bedroom apartment style rental suites available along with a host of amenities such as a beauty parlor, country kitchen, open living and dining rooms and nicely landscaped courtyards.
“The range of housing options in Staley Hills allows generations of families to live nearby and enjoy many of the same amenities throughout the neighborhood,” explains Mann.
Situated north of MO-152 off N. Woodland Avenue and Shoal Creek Parkway, Staley Hills is close to many conveniences such as Zona Rosa and has excellent access to major highways, Kansas City International Airport and downtown Kansas City.
Staley Hills provides residents a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with two dramatic water features bordering the community’s entrance, a crystal clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails and beautiful, stone-clad homes lining the streets. A large playground and can be found within a short walking distance in the recently completed first phase of Anne Garney Park.
“This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past few years, fueled mostly by its accessibility to some of the area’s major employers and inclusion in the attendance boundaries of North Kansas City School District’s Staley High School,” said Mann.
In addition to its optimal location, Staley Hills offers buyers an assortment of completed single-family inventory homes and premiere homesites to choose from.
“For those needing to move in the next 60 days or less, builders Freeman Custom Homes, Summit Custom Homes, Robertson Construction and McFarland Custom Builders have available a collection of reverse, 2-story and 11/2-story homes to choose from,” explains Sara Stucker, ReeceNichols agent and community manager. “Each of these move-in ready homes features designer finishes, fresh color palettes and livable, comfortable floor plans. These really are a must see!”
Inventory homes are constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Freeman Custom Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, Robertson Construction and Summit Custom Homes.
“Quality and craftsmanship have made the builders in Staley Hills some of the most well-known in the Northland and across the metro,” said Stucker. “They all have their own style when it comes to finishes and floor plans, making each home truly unique to the neighborhood. The range of stone-clad elevations up and down the streets make Staley Hills anything but ordinary.”
Additional details about the villa homes are forthcoming, including floor plans, pricing and features. Villa residents will have access to community amenities and lawn care, irrigation services and snow removal will be provided at a monthly rate.
“We’re anxious to have final information about these villas to share,” said Stucker. “Those interested in receiving updates should give us a call to be added to our contact list.”
Staley Hills is a master-planned community of over 360 homes located in Kansas City, Missouri. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master-planned community development for over 20 years. The Kansas City-based company is owned by the family of Lamar Hunt, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. Other Hunt Midwest communities include Northgate Village, Running Horse, The Reserve at Riverstone, Woodneath Farms, Benson Place, Eagle Creek and Timber Trails.
More information about Staley Hills can be found by visiting HuntMiwestKC.com or by calling 816-942-5486.
Staley Hills
Prices: Single-family homes from the mid $300,000s.
Location: 2224 NE 112th Street
Directions: MO -152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course to Shoal Creek Pkwy, east to community.
Hours: Tuesday 1 – 5pm, Wednesday – Sunday 12-5pm and Monday by appointment.
Contact: Deb DiPonio or Sara Stucker, 816-942-5486
Web: HuntMidwestKC.com
