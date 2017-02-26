Start spring with a new home and new furniture, available for a limited time

Spring will be here before you know it, the perfect season to renew and refresh. You might already be planning your spring cleaning to-do list, but the Brookfield Residential team has a better idea. You could enjoy the start of the season in a newly built and furnished home, thanks to a limited time incentive now available in Shoal Creek Valley.
Through the end of March, prospective buyers who make an offer on one of the community’s three completed speculative homes will not only purchase the home, but also receive the brand-new staging furniture within the home—an incredible value of more than $8,000. Think of the popular adage, “Out with the old, in with the new.” In this case, buyers get a new home and new furniture, perfect timing for a complete spring refresh.
“This is a huge opportunity for buyers,” said Gina Spencer, who, along with Kevin Lau, is the ReeceNichols sales partner of Brookfield Residential.
Spencer said she’s heard from a number of prospective buyers—especially those who are relocating to Kansas City—not just about the value of the Furniture Frenzy Giveaway, but also the convenience. Imagine moving into a new home with furniture and appliances ready and waiting—talk about a stress-reliever!
The three available speculative homes represent two of Brookfield Residential’s portfolios. The Plaza portfolio in Shoal Creek Valley’s The Greens neighborhood is aptly named for the famed Country Club Plaza and includes grand homes ideal for entertaining with open floor plans, abundant windows and 2,600 to 3,600 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s.
In Shoal Creek’s The Enclave, the Harmony portfolio features homes from the low $300,000s—and currently only one speculative home remains as part of the Furniture Frenzy incentive. Homes range in size from 2,300 to 3,100 square feet and are thoughtfully designed for an optimal flow throughout the home, ensuring every detail from the overall floor plan to individual design elements work together in harmony.
“When you walk into a Brookfield Residential home, you experience something not found in other new homes, from the flexible floor plans to the high-quality craftsmanship to the careful attention to details,” Lau said. “Brookfield Residential is offering luxurious homes in a very attractive area.”
All Brookfield Residential floor plans offer a study/office and formal dining room, in addition to at least four bedrooms in the two-story homes (with an option of five to seven bedrooms) and three bedrooms in the ranch homes (with an option of five bedrooms). Standard features include a three-car garage, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
“These homes are truly stunning,” Lau said. “We are so excited to show buyers the incomparable quality and design of the Brookfield home and the unparalleled amenities of Shoal Creek Valley.”
The community has already proven popular among local and out-of-town buyers alike. And to keep pace with flourishing demand, Brookfield has 10 new homes underway for the spring market, with completion of several homes scheduled in time for the Spring Parade of Homes.
This brisk construction schedule mimics the explosive growth of Shoal Creek Valley, a master-planned community that now includes a garden fresh and health food grocery store, new family restaurants, medical facilities promoting healthy living and numerous other establishments. Most are within walking distance of the Shoal Creek Valley communities. Golf enthusiasts will be drawn to the nearby Shoal Creek Golf Course for an enjoyable and challenging 18-hole experience.
The neighborhood also boasts The Gate House, the icon of Shoal Creek Valley, offering plush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.
The chalet-style clubhouse known as The Park House features large, open interior spaces; inviting warmth of a fireplace; and comfortable seating. But its large, outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
“We believe in helping our buyers build the life they want,” said Scott Davis, operations manager for Brookfield Residential in Kansas City. “We seek to provide exactly what people are looking for: safe, energy-efficient homes built with high-quality materials in peaceful, friendly neighborhoods that are not too far from retail and restaurants.”
Brookfield Residential is a leading North American land developer and homebuilder with operations in strategic major markets. Brookfield Residential’s success is grounded in one goal: giving people the best places to call home. From the development of award-winning master-planned communities, to the design and construction of premier homes, they are committed to creating an exceptional experience for homebuyers within welcoming and lasting communities.
Brookfield Residential
Prices: From the low $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s. Attached villas coming soon, starting at $229,880.
Directions: Missouri 152 North to N. Flintlock Road, west to N. Shoal Creek Valley Drive, right on N. Lewis Avenue, right on 86th Street. Sales Office is at 8715 NE 86thh St., Kansas City, 64157.
Contact: Kevin Lau 816-699-2882, kevinlau@reecenichols.com; Gina Spencer 913-710-8300, gspencer@reecenichols.com.
Hours: Mon.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun.: 12-5 p.m. Any time by appointment.
