Model home now open at new single family Tom French community

For over 30 years, Tom French has been building superior custom homes and developing outstanding communities in the Kansas City area. From townhomes to patio homes and single family residences, Tom French Homes offers award winning designs and quality workmanship which form the foundation for a highly respected reputation.
One of his newest and highly anticipated projects is the single family community, Covington Creek. Located off Lone Elm Road at 115th Street, just east of K7 and south of College Boulevard, this brand new community offers a variety of two story, reverse story and a half, and traditional story and a half homes, with prices starting in the low $400s.
Developed by French, Covington Creek will feature three exclusive and highly respected builders: Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy- efficient processes and materials to the community.
Three models and nine spec homes are under construction, with the first model now available and eight spec homes ready for occupancy in under 60 days. The 69 homes, built in two phases, will include several private walkout homesites to choose from, many backing to greenspace.
Each builder offers several distinct floor plans with a choice of three to five bedrooms, three or four baths and three car garages. Homes will feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with several attractive elevation designs for each floor plan.
Many of the homes offer an open floor plan with a traditional entry, large great room with vaulted ceiling, an ample dining area, a gourmet kitchen, plus the luxurious touches that buyers have come to expect from these quality builders. Several arched openings, elegant trim details, expansive wood floors, dramatic fireplace design and rich color palettes set the tone for a casual and elegant lifestyle.
Gabriel Homes’ Savannah is an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered porch. Unique design elements include rustic hardwood flooring and beams. A luxurious bath with freestanding tub is accessible to the main level master bedroom through barn-style doors.
New Mark Homes’ award-winning Wyndham II plan offers a see-through fireplace between the great room and large covered deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The open floor plan has high ceilings and a great flow.
JFE’s Woodland II story and a half plan offers over 2,600 square feet of easy living, with two bedrooms on the main level, a dramatic staircase, and spacious kitchen with a large walk-in pantry.
“Although several of the homes are still under construction, we expect these properties to sell quickly,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
Covington Creek’s convenient location in a growing area offers easy highway access, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.
“We are so excited about opening Covington Creek,” said marketing agent Cindy Cunningham with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “This is a special community, in a desirable location in Olathe Northwest school district, and featuring some of the top builders in the city.”
Covington Creek’s model home is now complete and may be toured daily between noon and 5pm, or by appointment. For more information, call Cindy Cunningham with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-661-6717 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
Tom French Homes
Locations:
* Cottages of Cross Point Creek - 87th Street & Penrose in Lenexa. Priced from the $390s.
* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $350s.* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $400s
* Gatewood Villas - College and Montclaire Drive, just east of Kansas 7 in Olathe. Priced from the $470s.* Tuscany Piazza Townhomes - 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the $700s.
Hours: Contact agent for open house schedule or to set up a showing appointment.
Contact: Susan Hoskinson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, shoskinson@kansascityhomes.com or 913-484-2839.
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com
