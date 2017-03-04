Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge focuses on families, friendships—and it shows

Residents in Rodrock Development’s Stonebridge mention again and again the friendly, supportive sense of community they feel within their neighborhoods. It’s something that resonates with them deeply—and it is not by mere chance.
Such camaraderie, security, and friendliness are no accident. Darol Rodrock carefully constructs communities that foster friendship and families. Stonebridge is a perfect example of this conscientious planning.
Made up of four neighborhoods—Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Village—the greater Stonebridge community offers homeowners a haven, all ideally situated between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street.
The four neighborhoods have experienced a surge in growth as homebuyers discover all that Stonebridge has to offer. But homebuilders anticipate even more demand as spring approaches and have some truly astounding abodes—many move-in ready or far enough along that buyers can customize their own finishes!
“We’re fortunate enough to have outstanding inventory in Stonebridge Trails,” says Joan Jacquin, a Rodrock Development marketing agent. “For folks who need immediate or 30-day occupancy, we have 2 stories, reverses, and one 1.5 story. Of course, with the spring traffic they’re going fast, but our variety of home styles continually impress buyers.”
Stonebridge Meadows has seven spectacular homes 75 days out or less, including two of the family-favorite Emrik plans by Rob Washam Homes. These move-in ready 1.5-story beauties offer an eat-in, granite-clad kitchen, Great Room with soaring ceilings, and an impressive mudroom—complete with planning desk!
Stonebridge Park has a handful of fantastic builds underway, and several more that are move-in ready. Among them is the award-winning Emery Reverse by James Engle—on a walkout lot and backing to green space! This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with large island, generous master suite, and a party-ready lower level with family room, wet bar, two bedrooms, and bath.
Each of these communities promise protected home value and an impressive slew of amenities. A trail system links the neighborhoods, offering residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the extended development’s four pools, various playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses, complete with workout facilities. In fact, Stonebridge boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills; picnic areas; sport court for basketball, tennis, and volleyball; and several playgrounds.
Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award. Rodrock has dedicated adjacent land for a middle school now in the planning stages.
Friendships and families are further nurtured through get-togethers hosted by Darol’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including Memorial Day pool-opening parties, 4th of July bike parades, outdoor movie nights, pumpkin-carving contests, and ongoing Farmers’ Markets. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge draft horses pulling wagons down decorated streets.
The Moms’ Council’s events help break down the barriers that separate “neighbor” from “friend.” This focus on friendship quickly impressed Casey Wells of Stonebridge Meadows.
“We were concerned moving in December that everyone would be tucked away until springtime; however, that wasn’t the case,” Casey says. “Multiple neighbors stopped to introduce themselves and brought housewarming gifts within days of moving in. We moved here from Texas, and the difference so far has been the people. We truly couldn’t be happier with our choice of moving into this community.”
“I cannot express how much I love our little community,” seconds Nicole Schulte of Stonebridge Trails. “In a day and age where people don’t trust even their own neighbors, I feel we are so fortunate. This past weekend was no different than a typical spring weekend: My kids were out and about on trails, riding around our blocks for hours, and I didn’t question a thing. We all look out for each other’s kids like they are our own. We spent hours in driveways, front porches, and back fences with friends/neighbors that feel like family.”
And when tragedy struck, as it did recently, Nicole says, “it was no surprise we came together to show support and make sure the family felt loved and will be taken care for the long haul. It takes a village...and our village is mighty.”
RODROCK DEVELOPMENT
Stonebridge Meadows
Location: 16680 South Lind Road
Prices: Homes from $322,950 to $374,950; home sites from $60,950 to $79,950.
Contact: Mike Slaven or Robyn Schraden, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-829-5813, stonebridgemeadows@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-meadows
Stonebridge Park
Location: 165th and Black Bob Road, Olathe
Prices: Homes from $350,000 to $400,000 plus
Contact: Ed Stephenson and Julie Parman, Rodrock & Associates, Realtors, 913-768-4800, StonebridgePark@Rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com
Stonebridge Trails
Location: 165th Street and Mur-Len
Prices: Homes from $300,000 to $400,000; home sites $63,950.
Contact: Joan Jacquin or Joe Stephenson, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-764-1667, stonebridgetrails@rodrock.com
Web: Rodrock.com/Stonebridge-trails
