Rodrock Development 2017 Realtor Breakfast

Nation & World

Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

Nation & World

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian.

Royals

Experience the fun of Royals' photo day in video

The annual photo day for Kansas City Royals players in Surprise, Arizona is a two-hour window for team photographers and news agencies. The Royals also have their players sign autographs on memorabilia for the team store and Royals Charities. Catcher Salvador Perez shouted his love to teammate "Lolo," aka Lorenzo Cain during an interview.

