Rodrock Development amenities second to none

When Darol Rodrock first set out to create communities more than three decades ago, he wanted to offer something a cut above from what was on the market. He knew, firsthand, from building homes in the 1970s, that it was a challenge to find truly safe and dependable places to build.
“You didn’t know what developer to trust,” Darol recalls. “It dawned on me that there was a need for a developer to make a real commitment to the homeowners and the builders. I wanted to be that person that others could trust.”
It was from this promise that Rodrock Development was born and, with it, the “Building Better Communities” motto.
“Ever since, it’s been something I’ve stood behind,” Darol says. “We focus on protected values—doing more than just building lots. We help homeowners maintain or even improve the value of their homes with features like stone pillars, fountains, paved trails, parks, and more. And these amenities make such a difference to homeowners.”
And they’re unlike those found in other developments. There is so much conscious thought put into choosing conveniences that are friendly to families with even the smallest of children. Zero-entry pools allow little ones to wade safely into waters just the right depth for their comfort level, while the deeper end is ready for experienced swimmers. Meanwhile, cabanas provide plenty of space for comfortable changing.
But pools and slides are just the beginning: In communal green space, pergola-covered grills and ample picnic areas are perfectly situated for neighborhood get-togethers. Families flock to the well-equipped children’s playgrounds, where kids burn off of extra energy. Some neighborhoods even offer hard-surface sport courts for basketball, tennis, and volleyball.
Another incredibly popular amenity is the richly appointed clubhouses, complete with workout facilities, found in many Rodrock communities. Not only are the clubhouses stocked with fine workout equipment, but there’s also room for entertaining. Homeowners love to book these spaces for birthday parties, bridal and baby showers and more—enjoying the convenience of parties in a great event space without the work of entertaining in their homes.
Finally, many communities are linked with trails, which offer residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the neighborhood’s pools, playgrounds, and more. Residents appreciate having a safe place for strolls, bike rides, runs, and more.
Excitingly, Darol took his always-popular amenities and amped them up in his newest community, Sundance Ridge. The team at Rodrock Development planned an array of jaw-dropping amenities, the likes of which no other local developer offers. A stunning entry monument will include $1 million worth of fountains and bronze wildlife statues, as well a stone pillars and decorative fencing that will border the neighborhood.
A 4,000-square-foot clubhouse mimics the appearance of a Montana ski lodge, perfectly situated on rolling acreage, amidst lush landscaping. The $4 million dollar clubhouse will offer conference rooms, a stately fireplace, inviting bar, the “Eagles Nest” smoking room, and a common area overlooking a beautiful valley. An indoor gymnasium, state-of-the-art workout facilities (with trainers), indoor track, basketball court, climbing wall, and spa will complete this outstanding compound. A concierge will be on hand to coordinate spa treatments, community get-togethers—such as organized family dinners—and more.
A total of three pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, and some 3.5 miles of paved trails make the most of this beautiful piece of land. A unique community greenhouse will enable homeowners to grow their own produce, while a campground for children (complete with their own log-cabin clubhouse!) will provide countless hours of fun and adventure. Possible future plans also include a drive-thru grocery and other timesaving, errand-easing amenities.
“All of Darol’s extras so resonate with families,” says Craig Hauser, a Rodrock marketing agent at Grayson Place. “Darol is renowned for installing amenities that far exceed those offered in other neighborhoods. Pools, clubhouses with workout facilities, parks, playgrounds, paved trails, picnic areas, sports courts, and lush green space are just a sample of what can be found in Rodrock communities.”
But seeing is believing; visit a Rodrock Development and experience for yourself the amazing amenities that are just part of Darol’s “building better communities” promise. It’s a promise you’ll want to enjoy for a lifetime!
