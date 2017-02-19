Sellers wanted quick deal without extra expense

David and Mary Laird wanted to sell their Raytown home of 26 years so they could have a fresh start in a new home. What they didn’t want was the stress of a drawn-out selling process and the expense of making some repairs.
“We were looking for a quick turn-around,” David said, “and our house had some potential issues. Our hope was to minimize cash outlay to sell it and accomplish it in one process.”
He’d read about BrandonBuysKC.com in The Kansas City Star and decided to give owner Brandon Logan a call. “The real estate agent who helped us find our new home had worked with Brandon in the past and had positive things to say about him,” David said.
Because Logan was familiar with the Raytown marketplace, he already had an idea of the value of the home, and came out to spend time with the Lairds to learn more.
“We had a done a fairly significant remodel seven or eight years ago,” David said. “The house is a little different than others in that area. It’s a little bigger and has an expanded kitchen.”
After touring the house, Logan and the Lairds quickly agreed on a price within the range they were hoping to get. “He was open and honest when he saw the house,” David recalled. “Honesty is important and he kept his word. He also was flexible with the closing date which helped with our move. We got it all accomplished in 30 days.”
BrandonBuysKC offers a variety of solutions for homeowners needing immediate relief from the economic burden of ownership, including due to an inheritance, being behind on taxes, too many repairs, downsizing, divorce, death of a loved one, job loss, or another situation.
Logan, who started the business in 2005 and was joined in 2009 by Brett Shelton, has an extensive real estate background which allows him to realistically value the homes his company purchases. As such, he can offer homeowners the best advice on how to sell their home, even if BrandonBuysKC isn’t their best option.
“Homeowners need a buyer they can trust, that’s us,” Logan said. “They don’t need a national company that just puts their house into a formula to make a low-ball offer. They need to sell but want someone to help them make the best decision. We offer honest solutions for local sellers.”
After touring a house, Logan can usually make an offer within 24 hours. And since the company pays cash, closing can be within as little as a week.
“Many houses are unsellable because they won’t pass inspections,” Logan said. “The owner may have lived there for several years and repairs have not been done. The house may have asbestos tile and lead paint that need to be removed, or wiring and plumbing that needs to be brought up to code.”
According to Logan, most buyers don’t want to buy a house and then work on it. “Today’s buyers want a move-in-ready house. Repairs can be very expensive, especially if the seller does not have a background in construction or design. It’s very important to make the right repairs even if the repairs are only cosmetic. I’ve seen good people make expensive mistakes rehabbing their home, either from hiring bad contractors to something as simple as picking out the wrong colors. It’s not an easy process and mistakes can be very costly.”
Shelton, who possesses expertise in accounting and remodeling, said working with a local company is important.
“BrandonBuysKC offers advantages that national companies cannot, because we know the Kansas City area real estate market and local home values,” he said. “And, we use our own local construction company to do the renovations, and all of the money generated by buying, renovating and reselling the homes stays in Kansas City. These advantages allow us to pay more than our competitors.”
Logan’s background as a real estate agent for banks is especially helpful to homeowners facing foreclosure or a short sale.
“I have experience working with banks in those situations,” Logan said. “If you know someone going through hard times and about to lose their home, have them call me as soon as possible. We can help them avoid foreclosure and get a fresh start in life.”
Those who want to sell their home may visit the website BrandonBuysKC.com and fill out the form, or call Brandon Logan at 816-582-8100.
BrandonBuysKC.com
Contact: Brandon Logan, 816-582-8100
Web: BrandonBuysKC.com
