New floor plans now available in coveted Olathe location

Kansas City-based builder, Inspired Homes, brings the company’s extensive homebuilding experience and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction to a picturesque community in Olathe. Huntford offers the best of both worlds: a scenic, peaceful location within close proximity to enviable recreation, dining, shopping and highway access. Factor in Huntford’s beautiful, affordable homes, and the community is an ideal choice for prospective buyers.
Drive past the community’s stately stone entrance monument and you’ll quickly notice a flurry of activity. Several speculative homes are underway, giving prospective buyers the flexibility to meet a range of move-in timelines. Current speculative inventory includes a four bedroom, 3½-bathroom French Country Pecota with 2,397 square feet of living space, priced at $356,810 and available in June. Additionally, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Craftsman reverse Montelena with 2,942 square feet and a daylight lower level will be available in July, priced at $379,990.
Prospective buyers interested in immediate move-in availability should stop by and tour the newly finished Pecota floor plan at 14466 S. Houston St. The eye-catching true ranch home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open layout enhanced by an expansive great room with gas fireplace and a cathedral ceiling. Eight-foot doorways add to the airy, spacious feel of the home, while a fully equipped kitchen includes granite countertops, stained cabinets, an extra-large pantry, kitchen island and stainless steel GE appliances. The home is priced at $330,730 and includes significant energy-efficient upgrades. Connect with Amy at 816-665-5122 for further details
For those who can’t resist the lure of a blank slate and prefer a custom-built home, Huntford offers an incredible variety of homesites, all enhanced by the community’s gently sloping terrain and natural features. Several available homesites back to the adjacent Greens of Prairie Highlands golf course.
And now, prospective buyers have even more reasons to build with Inspired Homes. The company just released a new series of floor plans that are each available in four elevations. Each floor plan exudes a distinctive appeal, but they share common features like expanded drop zone areas, kitchen command centers with built-in tech ports and second-story loft spaces.
What’s more? All of Inspired Homes’ floor plans aren’t just designed for aesthetic appeal and optimal livability—they’re also built to last without burdening homeowners with excessive exterior maintenance. For example, each home offers cement-based James Hardie® siding, which offers a 15-year color warranty and 30-year performance warranty and “stands far and above what a homeowner might find in other homes,” said Todd Lipschutz, president, Inspired Homes.
It’s no wonder that Huntford has already become a popular destination for homeowners, especially those eager to live in the newest boundaries of the Olathe School District.
“The availability of new homes in the Olathe School District is pretty limited—there aren’t a tremendous amount of choices for buyers,” Lipschutz said.
The close proximity to the newly constructed Olathe West High School has already driven a high amount of traffic to Huntford. Additionally, the community was carefully designed to take advantage of nearby amenities, including the inviting Lake Olathe, which will undergo a $30 million expansion this year. New features will include botanical gardens, an event center, zip line, a ropes course, a marina, swimming beach and more—all just up the hill from Huntford.
Make plans to visit the community soon and experience all that Huntford has to offer. Plus, get details about this month’s Inspired Homes promotion. Opt to build one of the five new floor plans and you can start building your new home for only $2,000. And if you finance through Inspired Homes’ lending partner, Cornerstone, you’ll receive $7,500 in designer options.
The Olathe Chamber Convention & Visitors Bureau called Olathe “the Crossroads of Adventure.” Come home to Huntford, and you’ll be in the middle of it all.
Huntford
Prices: From the upper $200,000s
Location: Interstate 35 south to Old Highway 56. Continue east on Old Highway 56, turn right on S. Lone Elm Rd., left on W. 143rd/W. Dennis Ave., turn left on Houston St.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday
Contact: Amy Maher, 816-665-5122
Web: www.Inspired-Homes.com/Huntford
